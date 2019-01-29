A Christmas tale: Sheridan College sophomore flourishing

SHERIDAN — Many times in recruiting, coaches find players with the hopes of selling the athlete on their school and their program. That was not the case for Javary Christmas. The Sheridan College sophomore found the Generals.

Christmas hails from the Great Northwest and has seen quite a bit in his basketball career. Whether it was competing in state titles games or going one-on-one against future NBAers on a Final Four team or experiencing lopsided losing nights on the plains of Kansas, there’s not much that’ll surprise Christmas at this point.

And if he keeps up his recent play for the Generals, many four-year coaches will stand perplexed as to how a player of Christmas’ talent had zero Division I offers just a couple years ago. How did Christmas — a 6-foot-4 guard that can play multiple positions — fall through the cracks? Christmas attended a small private school in inner-city Portland. He guided his team to the 3A state title game twice, and in his final game as a high schooler, he performed well. Word made it down Interstate 5 and Christmas — who already garnered an academic scholarship from the University of Oregon — earned a preferred walk-on spot with the Ducks’ basketball team.

In his time in Eugene, Christmas practiced, scrimmaged and competed against players such as Tyler Dorsey, Jordan Bell and Dillon Brooks, to name a few.

“It was a stacked team. I was going against NBA players every day,” Christmas said. “… It humbled me, but at the same time it made me believe in myself more. I knew I could play with them. I felt like it elevated my game a lot. Mentally, I grew as a person, as a man. It was definitely tough, but it was definitely worth it.”

Those aforementioned players, who are all now enjoying successful professional basketball endeavors, also embarked on a memorable NCAA Tournament run. The 2016-17 Oregon team advanced to the school’s first Final Four since the 1930s, and Christmas was a part of that run.

But following the euphoria of a deep tournament run, Christmas wanted to blossom as a player, and he knew he had to leave the Pacific Northwest to do so. After talking with UO head coach Dana Altman, Christmas was put in contact with Altman’s son, Jordan, who had just began coaching at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas.

Christmas didn’t have many options, so he took it, and for the first time ever, Christmas’ team struggled. The Thunderbirds only won six games during Altman’s inaugural year and finished the season on a 13-game losing streak.

“It wasn’t for the weak,” Christmas said. “You’re out in the countryside, four hours from the airport. You got to survive. It was all basketball at that point. And it was super difficult because we were losing every game.”

Christmas averaged 9.6 points per game, which ranked him fourth on the team. But as soon as the season ended, the Portland native asked for his release, seeking the next chapter in his basketball career.

He had numerous junior college coaches calling him as soon as his transfer paperwork was processed in Concordia. Schools like Casper College, College of Southern Idaho and Iowa Western — all accomplished JUCO programs — wanted Christmas’ talent.

Christmas did his research and reached out to Sheridan College by way of following head coach Matt Hammer on Twitter. He later talked with Hammer over the phone, and then made contact with a couple of the current players to see if Sheridan would best fit Christmas’ vision.

“He hit me up on Instagram, and he asked me about the team and about the program,” Sheridan’s AJ Bramah said. “I simply told him it’s like a family culture over here. It’s like a brotherhood, and I told him to join.”

And join he did. It only took Christmas a couple days from the time he received his release from Cloud County before he committed to Hammer and the Generals.

Similar to his situation at Oregon, Christmas joined a team rooted in success and poised for a successful season. He had to battle and scrap for every minute to playing time on a deep Generals team.

After starting 15 of 18 conference games for Cloud County, Christmas has come off the bench for the Generals — a role that’s different for him, but it’s one he’s embraced.

“What I’m most pleased with Javary is his maturity,” Hammer said. “… He’s bought into his role, and he hasn’t one time complained about it or come off the bench with bad body language or anything like that. He’s a great kid, and more importantly, he’s a great teammate.”

Christmas averages 12.5 points per game and is hitting better than 51 percent of his field-goal attempts. He’s only failed to score double figures in six games and had his best game as a collegiate basketball player in the most impactful one he’s played in to date.

Christmas poured in a career-high 25 points against No. 7 Casper. With a number of four-year colleges in attendance scouting other Generals and Thunderbirds, Christmas put on a show that will certainly help his recruiting moving forward.

“Any time a four-year school is looking at a JUCO guy, either in person or on film, they want to watch you against quality competition,” Hammer said. “When Javary can have a game like that — against Casper with the talent and athleticism that they got and how big of a game that was — and step up and make plays like that, it’s pretty impressive.”

Christmas is receiving serious looks from a number of different Big Sky and Western Athletic Conference schools — teams and coaches that didn’t recruit him out of high school. After he settles on a four-year basketball home and his playing days are finished, Christmas would like to return home to the Pacific Northwest.

Christmas has numerous plans, and some of them include educating high schoolers about the avenue he took. He wants to enlighten kids that even when the path isn’t straight, and may have some peaks and valleys, that there are opportunities out there to compete at a high level — just as Christmas has done at Sheridan College.