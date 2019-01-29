FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Business briefs

Home|Business|Local Business News|Business briefs

Jim Scoles receives promotion at Morrison-Maierle

SHERIDAN — Morrison-Maierle recently announced the promotion of Jim Scoles as its new Transportation Market Group Leader. In his new role, Scoles will be responsible for all transportation projects, including design of interstates, roads, bridges and all other modes of transportation infrastructure.

As Morrison-Maierle’s leader of the bridge discipline in the Transportation Market Group, Scoles has been with the company since 2001. He and his team recently received the 2019 Montana American Council of Engineering Company’s Engineering Excellence Award for their Cabinet Gorge Bridge project in northwestern Montana.

 

Western States Bank announces Michelena’s new role

SHERIDAN — Western States Bank has promoted its current chief financial officer, Tom Michelena, to chief operating officer. Along with his new role as COO, Michelena will continue his duties as CFO of the Wyoming-based bank.

Michelena began his banking career in 2002 and has served as Western States Bank’s CFO since 2006. He received his MBA from the University of Wyoming and his undergraduate degree from Montana State University Billings. Michelena is a Sheridan native and participates and supports a variety of professional and nonprofit organizations.

Michelena began his additional role as COO Jan. 14, and, along with his new duties, will continue serving clients throughout the bank’s three state region.

By |Jan. 29, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN