Business briefs

Jim Scoles receives promotion at Morrison-Maierle

SHERIDAN — Morrison-Maierle recently announced the promotion of Jim Scoles as its new Transportation Market Group Leader. In his new role, Scoles will be responsible for all transportation projects, including design of interstates, roads, bridges and all other modes of transportation infrastructure.

As Morrison-Maierle’s leader of the bridge discipline in the Transportation Market Group, Scoles has been with the company since 2001. He and his team recently received the 2019 Montana American Council of Engineering Company’s Engineering Excellence Award for their Cabinet Gorge Bridge project in northwestern Montana.

Western States Bank announces Michelena’s new role

SHERIDAN — Western States Bank has promoted its current chief financial officer, Tom Michelena, to chief operating officer. Along with his new role as COO, Michelena will continue his duties as CFO of the Wyoming-based bank.

Michelena began his banking career in 2002 and has served as Western States Bank’s CFO since 2006. He received his MBA from the University of Wyoming and his undergraduate degree from Montana State University Billings. Michelena is a Sheridan native and participates and supports a variety of professional and nonprofit organizations.

Michelena began his additional role as COO Jan. 14, and, along with his new duties, will continue serving clients throughout the bank’s three state region.