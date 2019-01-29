SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at time of press.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• WHP assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87 mile marker 26, 8:03 a.m.
• Property destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 9:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jamie A Gomez, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, arrested by SCSO
• Jessie O Venable, 43, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 10