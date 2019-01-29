SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:28 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at time of press.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• WHP assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87 mile marker 26, 8:03 a.m.

• Property destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 9:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jamie A Gomez, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, arrested by SCSO

• Jessie O Venable, 43, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 10