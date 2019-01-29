Local briefs

Library to host murder mystery party

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a Jane Austen murder mystery party Saturday.

Attendees will have the chance to explore England in 1814, a time of stark contrasts and a time of gossip, scandal and crime.

The event will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

All those interested in participating should sign up by Jan. 30 because character assignments will be handed out before the event.

All adults older than the age of 18 may register at the library or by emailing zshockley@sheridanwyolibrary.org.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

College to display Simpson work

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College welcomes Seattle, Washington, based multi-disciplinary artist David Simpson for his exhibition entitled “Reinterpreting the West,” opening Thursday in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery. Simpson will give an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow at 5 p.m. “Reinterpreting the West” will remain on view until March 3. All Edward A. Whitney Gallery events and exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Simpson, who grew up in Iowa, was an artist in residence at Jentel Arts outside of Sheridan in 2012. “Reinterpreting the West” was inspired by objects he found exploring the Wyoming landscape during his residency.

“During that summer’s residence walking and exploring the beautiful, vast Wyoming landscape, I was overwhelmed by the abundance of source material everywhere… rocks, sticks, grass, sagebrush, bones, skulls, skins, cow-dung, barbed-wire, discarded barn wood,” Simpson said. “It was beyond my hopes.”

Simpson uses visual and tactile sensibilities of material: sticks, paper, color, sometimes coarsely handled, altered or manipulated, to invoke an abstracted representation of his impressions of this area.

“Reconciling the mythology with the realities of the western landscape proved to be fertile ground for this body of work,” he said.

Simpson has been a visiting artist at the University of Washington, Sheridan College, Western Washington University and University of Puget Sound and has been a visiting instructor for printmaking and alternate forms of works-on-paper in the Northwest. He is represented by Harris Harvey Gallery in Seattle, Washington.

The Edward A. Whitney Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. For more information about this and upcoming events at Whitney Center for the Arts, see www.whitneyarts.org.

Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Girl Scouts begin cookie sales

SHERIDAN — On Feb. 1, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will kick off the 2019 cookie program. Girl Scouts across the two states will begin taking pre-orders Feb. 1 for eight varieties of the sweets.

In addition to pre-orders through Feb. 17, cookies can be ordered online via Digital Cookie from a Girl Scout through April 14 or during booth sales March 22 through April 14.

During the Cookie season, all ages of Girl Scouts set out to sell cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success including: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.

All of the net revenue raised stays within the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming council. Councils use cookie earnings to power experiences for girls through programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities and more.

Auxiliary luncheon planned for Friday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital annual auxiliary luncheon will take place Friday at 11 a.m.

All who attend are encouraged to wear red in honor of National Heart Month.

The event will take place in SMH Conference Rooms A and B. Annual dues for the auxiliary are $20 per person and lunch costs $12 per person.

All are invited to celebrate the work done in 2018. For more information or to RSVP by Jan. 29, call 307-675-2620.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.