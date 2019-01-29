Cantus vocal ensemble to present ‘Alone Together’

SHERIDAN — Minnesota-based men’s vocal ensemble Cantus will present “Alone Together” on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

Tickets cost $25 and may be purchased online at www.whitneyarts.org or at the Sheridan College Cashier’s Office during business hours.

In “Alone Together,” Cantus explores what it means to connect in a modern world where our ability to communicate has never been easier or more advanced, but where the rifts between nations, among communities and in individual relationships only seem to widen. The program is anchored by three works written for Cantus by Steven Sametz, David Lang and a new, multi-movement work by Libby Larsen, commissioned by Music Accord and written specifically around themes of technology and connection in our modern world.

“The Sheridan community should take this amazing opportunity to hear Cantus – you will not be disappointed,” said Dr. Robert Psurny, director of choirs and vocal studies at SC. “They are one of the premiere male ensembles active today.”

Integral to the Cantus mission is its commitment to preserve and deepen music education in schools. On Feb. 4, the ensemble will host a presentation for Sheridan College music majors called “Making Music in the Real World: What Comes Next After College?” where they will share personal insight on what can be expected from the 21st century musician.

To view videos and learn more about Cantus, see www.cantussings.org. For more information about this and upcoming events at Whitney Center for the Arts, go to www.whitneyarts.org or call 307-675- 0360.

Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.