Yoga on Tap to benefit Antelope Butte

SHERIDAN — Yoga on Tap will benefit the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The Sheridan Yoga Festival will present a one-hour Yoga Flow Class lead by Tanya Moon and live music by Dugan Irby. After the yoga class, a Black Tooth Brewing Company beer of your choice will be served by Monica Reisch from Black Tooth Brewing Co. and more music from Dugan Irby.

Attendees will also enjoy some light appetizers, music, beer and friends.

The cost $20 per person, paid at the door with cash or check only. Attendees are asked to use north entrance of the theater and take the elevator up to the third floor. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP on the Facebook event or by messaging Moon directly on Facebook.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.