Stress less

If you’re anything like me, you glanced at the calendar this week and had a minor freak-out moment when you realized February was upon us. While I was partially relieved that what always seems to be the slowest month of the year sped by, I was also slightly shocked that the list of things I wanted to accomplish in the first month of the year still ran quite long. Does anyone else feel this way?

In 2014, The Washington Post created a “daily misery index,” which included Google searches based on five terms: depression, anxiety, pain, stress and fatigue. Those five terms turned up as highly Googled from March to April and September to November. The trends taper drastically into December and surprisingly stay relatively low in January, though not as low as the summer months of May through early September.

WalletHub — a credit score-improvement and wallet surveillance business — collects data on a range of topics based on multiple agencies including U.S. Census Data, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, among others. The company ranked each state from most stressed to least stressed in an April 2018 publication.

Wyoming ranks in the middle, coming in as the 30th most stressed state in the U.S. The rankings average work, money, family, health and safety stressors. The study ranked Wyoming second in work-related stress, 15th in health- and safety-related stress, 37th in family-related stress and 49th in money-related stress.

The factors contributing to the study included average commute time and job security, which in an energy-driven state would certainly add to worry. Alaska was ranked first.

Jobs can quickly become overwhelming. January is a month filled with opportunity and promise of reaching goals and keeping resolutions. When February sneaks up, lost resolutions and goals not attained can add to stress. Instead of adding to that worry, here are a few ways to alleviate stress.

Prioritize for sleep.

A lack of sleep makes everything else seem more daunting because the brain cannot function at its highest capacity. Try not to take work home; keep home a place of rest and decompression.

Remember everything usually is completed on time.

I’ve found — many times — that if I stress, I just make myself and those around me worried about something that was going to be completed, regardless of whether I stress about it.

Stay active.

Choose an activity you will excitedly anticipate.

The 5:15 a.m. group exercise classes at the YMCA is a great way to start the day. Desiree’s strength training is filled with happy, morning people. It forces you to complete your daily exercise without an excuse to skip because something else was on your schedule and is a light financial burden.

Smile!

Charles Darwin first came up with this idea in 1872. If you smile, you’ll be more happy. Scientists still are unsure about the direct correlation, but I’ve certainly felt it help when I’m stressed.

Join a team sport or activity.

Sheridan Recreation District adult sports is another exercise outlet. They provide team sports year-round in different varieties, and if you don’t already have a team, you can sign up on the stringer list to connect with other teams. For those less inclined to participate in sports, several businesses around town have provided games at their establishments, and some have even designated certain nights of the week as free game nights, where participants can master a board game or learn a new one with friends or strangers.