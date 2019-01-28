Senior happenings

• The Hub on Smith will present the next round of the “When I’m 64 or more…” lecture series Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. The session, “Get it together,” will explore what important information you should have and how you can organize it for your loved ones. Attendees will learn tips on organizing health care directives, wills, powers of attorney and more.

• A swap meet will take place Feb. 6 at The Hub on Smith. Do-dads is the theme for the first swap. All items should be without blemish and participants are asked to bring no more than five items. The day of the shop, you’ll leave with the number of items you dropped off. Any items left will be donated to the Green Boomerang Thrift Store. Drop-off day for the swap is Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Hub on Smith. Shopping will take place Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

• AARP will provide tax preparation help Feb. 5 through April 9 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. at The Hub on Smith. Call 307-672-2240, ext. 107, to make an appointment.