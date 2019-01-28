AARP to offer screening of ‘Catch Me If You Can’

SHERIDAN — AARP’s Sheridan Community Action Team will host a screening of “Catch Me If You Can,” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in Sheridan at 2 p.m. Feb. 9. The movie and snacks are free thanks to AARP.

To attend the movie, AARP asks that you register for the event. To register, see https://bit.ly/2RUlKQR.

In the Oscar-nominated movie directed by Steven Spielberg, “Catch Me If You Can” looks at the life of Frank Abagnale Jr. In his early years Abagnale successfully impersonated a doctor, a lawyer and a co-pilot for a major airline — all before his 18th birthday. A master of deception, he was also a brilliant forger, whose skill gave him his first real claim to fame. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty makes it his prime mission to capture Abagnale and bring him to justice, but Abagnale is always one step ahead of him.

Since his arrest at age 21, Abagnale has worked with the FBI on fraud for more than 40 years and is also a FraudWatch Ambassador for AARP.

For more information on the event, contact Wayne Schatz at 307-672-0224.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.