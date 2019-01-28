Local sports briefs

Generals grind out victory

SHERIDAN — The No. 10 Sheridan College men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 98-93 victory at Central Wyoming College Saturday. The win improved the Generals to 20-1 on the season and 6-0 in Region IX play.

All five SC starters scored in double figures. Cam Reece led the way, recording a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Bagley and Adham Eleeda scored 15 apiece and both hit five 3-pointers, while AJ Bramah and Sean Sutherlin each tallied 14 points and six assists.

The game featured 24 lead changes. Central Wyoming led 51-49 at halftime and held a lead with under five minutes to play in the game. But a key 3 from Bagley with just over a minute left, and two free throws from Reece iced the game for the Generals.

SC connected on 56.7 percent (34 of 60) of its field-goal attempts, while Central Wyoming shot 52.9 percent (37 of 70) from the floor.

Sheridan College plays host to Eastern Wyoming College Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Generals edged the Lancers 81-77 Jan. 9 in Torrington.

SC wins second in a row

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team logged a 71-61 win at Central Wyoming College Saturday. The victory improved the Lady Generals to 13-9 on the season and 3-3 in Region IX play.

Cynthia Green paced SC with a double-double consisting of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Noora Parttimaa also tallied 14 points, which included four 3-pointers, while Aloma Solovi and Lani Taliauli chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Lady Generals — who shot 47 percent from the field (25 of 53) and from 3-point land (8 of 17) — held a 37-29 lead at halftime and kept their distance in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Sheridan College hosts Eastern Wyoming College Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Lancers edged the Lady Generals 86-83 Jan. 9 in Torrington.

Broncs compete in Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team competed in the Gillette Invite Saturday. The Broncs finished 16th as a team with 68 team points.

Emmett Potter led Sheridan, placing first in 1-meter diving with a score of 162.7. Bryson Shosten logged a pair of 14th-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 2.26 seconds) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:38.56). Isaac Otto took 16th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.80, while also placing 18th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.82.

The Broncs compete in conference Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne.

Panthers drop game to Hulett

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball team fell to Hulett 88-49. The loss dropped the Panthers to 1-14 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

Cameron Klatt led AC with 14 points, and Parker Manor had 12 points.

The Panthers travel to Normative Services Friday.

Lady Panthers stay perfect in conference

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team toppled Hulett 43-25 Saturday. The win improved the Lady Panthers to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Kristin Klaahsen paced AC with 18 points, while Brooke Worman and McKenna Auzqui added nine and seven points, respectively.

The Lady Panthers travel to Normative Services Friday.

Sheridan wrestling places in top 10 at Ron Thon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team finished eighth out of 43 teams over the weekend at the Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton. The Broncs scored 107.5 points as a team. Kelly Walsh won with 217.5 points.

Hunter Goodwin (120 pounds) and Reese Osborne (126) both won their respective weight classes. Goodwin finished 5-0 with three pins, scoring 30 team points. Osborne also went 5-0 with three pins and scored 29.5 points. Hayden Crow (138) finished third and tallied 26 points, going 5-1 with five pins. Quinn Heyneman (152) placed fourth and scored 20 points, finishing 5-2 with two pins.

Sheridan competes Friday at Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

Tongue River boys demolish Moorcroft

DAYTON — The Tongue River high school boys basketball team cruised to an 84-37 victory in a nonconference matchup Saturday against Moorcroft. The Eagles improved to 4-11 overall.

The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter, but Tongue River outscored its opposition 56-14 during the next two stanzas. Cade Reish drained five 3-pointers and led TR with 19 points. Braden McCafferty and Nick Summers both scored 15 points, and Jackson Clair added 11.

The Eagles travel to Big Horn Thursday at 8 p.m.

Lady Eagles fall at home

DAYTON — The Tongue River girls basketball team lost 60-29 in a nonconference matchup Saturday against Moorcroft.

The Lady Eagles are now 3-12 on the season. Holly Hutchinson led Tongue River with 10 points.

The Lady Eagles travel to Big Horn Thursday at 6:30 p.m.