Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 12:23 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Park Side Court, 9:01 a.m.

Saturday

• Smoke detector, 200 block Bryant Street, 1:57 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 4:23 a.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block Arlington Boulevard, 4:22 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 300 block Smith Street, 9:31 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Structure fire, 500 block Long Drive, 11:22 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block North Jefferson Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 3:48 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Single vehicle accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 6:40 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Structure fire, 500 block Long Drive, 11:22 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• No reports at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 3:19 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Whitney Street, 5:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 7:50 a.m.

• Barking dog, Osprey Boulevard, 7:37 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Clarendon Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• Fraud, West 11th Street, 8:36 a.m.

• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 9:20 a.m.

• Pornography, Long Drive, 9:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Gould Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Gould Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Quail Court, 11:03 a.m.

• Snow removal, Ash Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Battery cold, Sheridan area, 9:52 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Delphi Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Avon Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Eighth Street, 1:17 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Bryant Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Linden Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Accident, Colorado Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• DUS, East Alger Avenue, 5:27 p.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Terra Avenue, 8:55 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 10 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 10:04 p.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:09 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:11 a.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, 11th Street, 12:13 a.m.

• Disturb peace, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 9:02 a.m.

• Family dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 9:27 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 10:38 a.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Timberline Drive, 11:24 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dow Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Whittier Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Exeter Avenue, 4:55 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Mydland Road, 5:20 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, 11th Street, 6:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Airport Road, 6:47 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Kilbourne Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• DUS, West Mountain View Drive, 11:51 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:43 a.m.

• Harassment, Omarr Avenue, 3:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Structure fire, Long Drive, 11:21 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Werco Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Fraud, Stadium Drive, 2:52 p.m.

• Missing person, Holloway Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 9:04 p.m.

• Domestic, York Circle, 9:51 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Warrant service, Bellevue Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wildcat Road, 12:14 p.m.

• Hit and run accident, Upper Road, 12:42 p.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Mydland Road, 4:56 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, 6:41 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Harlequin Drive, 8:40 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Park Lane, Wolf, 10:35 p.m.

Saturday

• Livestock loose, East Ridge Road, 8:41 a.m.

• Citizen dispute, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 12:52 p.m.

• Civil dispute, John Lane, Banner, 12:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, U.S. Highway 14, Ranchester, 3:02 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 14 East, Banner, 7:28 a.m.

• Accident, East Lane, 1:29 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 1:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bowman Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

• Furnishing, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:13 p.m.

• Accident, I-90 westbound, 9:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Samuel K. Gilbert, 56, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brice M. Graves, 29, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Emett D. Kuns, 56, address unknown, DUI, DUS, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Noe A. Perez Sinaloa, 21, address unknown, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Karissa L. Voldberg, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Allen D. Barker, 59, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Brett W. Erdman, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rodney A. Liesinger, 45, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Susan A. Fuller, 28, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David N. Gonzales, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon L. Hanni, 36, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael L. Reynolds, 52, Sheridan, use or under the influence of drugs, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shelby L. Winkley, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 14

Number of releases for the weekend: 10

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66

Jan. 28, 2019

