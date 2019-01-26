Local sports briefs

Sheridan boys edge Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team traveled to Natrona County Friday and earned a solid victory, 82-65.

The win advances the Broncs to 12-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.

Parker Christensen led the team with 24 points, followed by Tristan Bower with 22 points.

Gus Wright also earned double digits with 15 points.

The Sheridan boys return to action next week when the team hosts Cheyenne Central at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.

Broncs grapplers start strong at Riverton tourney

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestlers competed in their first night at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament in Riverton Friday, with several contenders headed into Saturday’s tournament action, which features the first-, third- and fifth-place matches.

Hunter Goodwin (120 pounds) earned the team 13 points with two wins over Adam Roberts of Cheyenne Central in the second round and Devyn Mostellar of Kelly Walsh in the quarterfinal round. He faces Haze Child of Daniel Saturday.

Reese Osborne (126) also earned 13 points for the team with three wins, two by fall over Bryson Vasquez of Cheyenne East, Colter Julian of Kemmerer and one by decision (9-6) over Zack Vasquez of Rock Springs. He faces Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale Saturday.

Hayden Crow (138) was the final placer for the Broncs, scoring 15 points and pinning Kaleb Bigelow of Pinedale, Tyler Wilken of Cheyenne South and Dylin Catlin of Thunder Basin High School. He faces Cameron Metcalf of Rock Springs Saturday.

The Broncs sit 11th as a team with 51 points. Kelly Walsh leads in team scoring with 110.5 points.

Sheridan girls fall to Casper

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls basketball traveled to Natrona County and fell to the hosts Friday, 47-34.

The Fillies earned their first win of the season, and the Lady Broncs continued their losing streak.

This loss brings the team to 1-12 on the season and 0-3 in conference play.

Katie Ligocki led the team with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Aniston Beard scored 12 points and Mikayla Johnson pulled down eight rebounds for the team.

Sheridan girls return to action next week when the team hosts Cheyenne Central at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

Big Horn boys earn upset win

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn boys basketball team, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, served an upset to No. 2 Wright on the road, beating the hosts 58-52.

The win brings the Rams to 10-2 on the season.

Kade VanDyken contributed 31 to the team’s win.

Despite the potential for Big Horn boys return to action Saturday, hosting Rocky Mountain at 3 p.m.

AC girls pull out 6-point win

SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball traveled to Kaycee Friday and beat the hosts, 28-22. The win improves the Lady Panthers to 9-5 on the season.

AC’s Kailei Beam led the team with nine points, followed by Kristin Klaahsen with six and Maddison Troll with five points.

The Lady Panthers will host Hulett at noon Saturday.

AC boys fall to Kaycee

SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball traveled to Kaycee Friday and lost, 61-21.

The loss brings the Panthers to 1-12 on the season.

The Panthers return to action Saturday, hosting Hulett at 1:30 p.m.

Wright edges out Lady Rams

SHERIDAN — Big Horn girls basketball barely lost on the road Friday to Wright, 49-47. The loss brings the Lady Rams to 8-4 on the season.

Two girls earned double digits. Alisyn Hutton and Courtney Wallach both scored 13 points for the team, while Jenny Trabert contributed nine points.

Big Horn returns to action Saturday, hosting Rocky Mountain at 1:30 p.m.