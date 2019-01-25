SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block North Main Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• RMA assist, Wilson Lane, 10:54 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:36 a.m.

• Trauma, Florence Street, 2:37 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:16 a.m.

• Fire standby, Second Avenue West, 7:32 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Medical, Welton Lane, 10:53 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 1:13 p.m.

• Trauma, East Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Admissions — Amanda J. Rosenlund, Sheridan; Baby girl Rosenlund, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Jade A. Fieldgrove, Ranchester; Zayley Anna Fieldgrove, Ranchester

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:10 a.m.

• Road hazard, Burrows Street, 4:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:39 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Thurmond Street, 7:50 a.m.

• Snow removal, Cheyenne Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Illinois Street, 8:56 a.m.

• Cat violation, West Fifth Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 10:50 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Florence Avenue, 11:03 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Snow removal, Nebraska Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Snow removal, Meadowlark Lane, 12:42 p.m.

• K-9 search, Long Drive, 2:39 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Yonkee Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Badger Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Victoria Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Pioneer Road, 3:52 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 4:04 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Scott Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Burkitt Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Burkitt Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Bellevue Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sumner Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Marion Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West 10th Street, 10:02 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Custer Street, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Vehicle fire, 2nd Avenue West, Ranchester, 7:30 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 8:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 8:59 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Fail to register, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 3:38 p.m.

• Accident, East Lane, 5:03

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Kimberly D. Daniels, 45, Sheridan, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Ricardo B. Gaona, 47, Ranchester, fail to register as sex offender, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

•Aimee L. Settelmeyer, 32, Douglas, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Harry T. Wetz, 44, Sheridan, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 7