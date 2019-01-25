Local briefs

Skyline Singers to perform at Whitney Center for the Arts

SHERIDAN — The Skyline Singers will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday. The group is a professional chamber choir and the WCA’s ensemble-in-residence directed by Dr. Robert Psurny.

The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

The WCA is located on Sheridan College’s campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Ucross accepting fall residency, fellowship applications

UCROSS — Ucross Foundation has issued a call for applications for its fall residencies and a fellowship for Native American artists.

Ucross Foundation is currently accepting applications for residencies of two to six weeks, taking place between August and early December 2019. Ucross provides individual workspace, living accommodations, uninterrupted time and the experience of the historic High Plains landscape to selected writers, composers, visual artists and performing artists working in all disciplines. Applications are due March 1.

In addition, the foundation is seeking applications for the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists, which supports the work of contemporary Native American creatives at all stages of their professional careers. Artists from all disciplines are invited to apply.

The fellowship provides up to a one-month residency at Ucross and a stipend of $2,000. Each recipient will be featured in an exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery during the year following the residency. An exhibition brochure will be produced for each exhibition.

To learn more about both opportunities, see ucross.org.

Jaycees welcomes public to leadership training

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Jaycees and Sheridan Jaycees will present a live stream of Leadership Training University on Saturday.

Leadership Training University will offer an opportunity to learn from advanced level speakers who are committed to inspiring and sharing their understanding and expertise in leadership.

The cost is $10 per person and registration may be completed at https://goo.gl/forms/MP7zTRDJRd7akHe32.

The live stream will take place at Best Western Sheridan Center beginning at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The event will end at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.

Fundraiser to benefit Kalif Shrine

SHERIDAN — Kalif Shrine Horse Patrol will serve its famous chicken fried steak dinner for a fundraiser Saturday.

The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. A pie auction hosted by the Daughters of the Nile will immediately follow the dinner.

The public is welcome to attend and Prairie Wildfire Band will provide entertainment.

The cost for dinner is $16 per person.

The Kalif Shrine is located at 145 W. Loucks St.