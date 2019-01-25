Tickets for FAB Women’s Conference on sale Monday

SHERIDAN — To headline next spring’s FAB Women’s Conference, The Sheridan Press booked Elizabeth Gilbert, a renowned writer who has inspired millions across the world through works such as “Big Magic,” “Eat, Pray, Love” and “The Signature of All Things.”

While early-bird ticket sales for the event closed in December, general ticket sales will begin Monday.

The seventh annual event will be held April 12 at Sheridan College, bringing women from across the state and region to Sheridan. In addition to featuring Gilbert as keynote speaker, FAB will include educational seminars led by regional experts on topics ranging from the tech industry to entrepreneurship and the arts.

While a resident at Ucross Foundation in 2004, Gilbert wrote a draft of her bestselling memoir “Eat, Pray, Love.” Years before, she worked on a ranch in the Wind River Range. In April, Gilbert will return to Wyoming to speak about leading a creative life, which she defines as one governed by curiosity rather than fear.

“If our community members can approach their differences with curiosity rather than fear, as Gilbert advocates, they can help reduce prejudice and bias while raising the level of public discourse,” Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban said, who launched FAB Women’s Conference in 2013. “By being encouraged to seek understanding of other human experiences, we can all be and do better.”

Several ticket options are available for those interested in attending the FAB Women’s Conference. They are:

• VIP package — This package includes two tickets to the entire conference — lunch, breakout sessions, the keynote address and the meet and greet with Gilbert. The cost is $650.

• Full-day package — This ticket provides entrance for one attendee to the entire conference — lunch, breakout sessions and the keynote address — but does not include the meet and greet with Gilbert. The cost is $125.

• Full-day package and networking event — This ticket provides entrance for one attendee to the entire conference — lunch, breakout sessions and the keynote address — but does not include the meet and greet with Gilbert. It also includes a meal ticket to be used at the Sheridan College student center, attendance at a networking event at the student center and a drink token for the pre-keynote cocktail hour. The cost is $150.

• Keynote address only — This ticket provides entrance for one attendee to the keynote address featuring Gilbert. The cost is $45.

The event is made possible in part due to a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council and a number of local sponsors.

For more information and a full schedule of events, see thesheridanpress.com/fab.