New faces

Riley Rosemary Hossfeld

Riley Rosemary Hossfeld was born Jan. 19, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Claire and Craig Hossfeld of Dayton.

Her sibling is sister Morgan.

Her grandparents are Justin and Linda Hossfeld of Dayton and Mark and Elane Hudson of Golden, Colorado.

 

Nova Estelle Tracy

Nova Estelle Tracy was born Jan. 16, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Rachel Noecker and Jeff Tracy of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are David Noecker, Lee Tracy, Gina McCulloh and Andrea Ferries, all of Sheridan.

 

Sophia Rene Becker

Sophia Rene Becker was born Jan. 14, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Sharlie Kiosse and David Becker of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Ryan and Lorilee Becker of Miles City, Montana; Kathy and Gary Walker of Forsyth, Montana; and Doug and Paula Kiosse of Miles City, Montana.

 

Casey James Farris 

Casey James Farris was born Jan. 15, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds.

He was welcomed by parents Casey and Ashley Farris of Buffalo.

Jan. 25, 2019

