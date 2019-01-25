FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Souper Bowl kicks off Monday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan AARP Community Action Team and the Sheridan County Retired Teachers will launch the sixth annual Souper Bowl food drive Monday.

The food drive will continue through Feb. 1.

The groups will collect nonperishable food items at the following locations:

• Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge (1551 Sugarland Drive)

• Sheridan County YMCA (417 N. Jefferson St.)

• The Hub on Smith (211 Smith St.)

• Heritage Towers (428 N. Jefferson St.)

• John C. Schiffer Collaborative School (inside the Sheridan College Science Center)

Each drop-off site will have containers labeled for the teams competing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 — the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Nonperishable food items should be placed in the box for the team the donator believes will win. Running tallies will be maintained and shared to show each team’s support.

Food will be donated to The Salvation Army and People’s Assistance food banks.  For additional information, contact Nancy Drummond at 307-751-3563 or Clarence Montano at 307-752-1821.

