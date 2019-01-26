Steel honored for perseverance, work ethic

Academics for All is pleased to honor Talia Steel, daughter of Amy Steel and the late Mike Steel, as this week’s Summit Award winner. She is a senior at Sheridan High School and currently maintains a 3.95 GPA.

Steel’s rigorous course load includes Advanced Placement calculus, AP environmental science and two college courses: English 1010 and Communications 1010.

Outside of the classroom, Steel is involved with National Honor Society, is a “Big” in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program, a YMCA camp counselor and a coordinator and volunteer for the Sagebrush Friday Fun program. These are just a few of the activities that she is involved in to walk out her desire to “help out those less fortunate.”

“I have known my whole life that endless opportunities are available to me if I am willing to work for it,” Steel said.

Tim Daniels, SHS math teacher has seen this embodied in her.

“The thing I love about Talia is her resilience,” Daniels said. “She has been through a lot in her life, from family to injuries and always finds ways to battle through and rise above.”

The appreciation is mutual. Steel named Daniels as her choice for Outstanding Educator saying, “Mr. Daniels is incredibly supportive and helpful. He makes a point of reaching out to students who may be struggling … and does what he can do to help.”

Steel has also shown this dedicated work ethic on the field and court. She is a four-year member of the varsity squad in Lady Bronc soccer and volleyball despite three torn ACL’s and subsequent surgeries. She names her mom, Amy, as her inspiration stating, “she has overcome such adversity and remains optimistic and kind and tough.”

At this time, Steel is planning to work toward a biology or pre-med bachelor’s degree and move on to medical school after that with the goal of an orthopedic specialization. She would like to use this degree to work with a Doctors Without Borders program in the future.

Daniels said it best when he shared, “She is so intelligent and has tremendous drive, which makes her a fantastic student and person. The sky is the limit for Talia.”