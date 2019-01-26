Simpson show informed by Wyoming landscapes

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College welcomes Seattle, Washington, based multi-disciplinary artist David Simpson for his exhibition entitled “Reinterpreting the West,” opening Jan. 31 in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery.

Simpson will give an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow at 5 p.m. “Reinterpreting the West” will remain on view until March 3. All Edward A. Whitney Gallery events and exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Simpson, who grew up in Iowa, was an artist in residence at Jentel Arts outside of Sheridan in 2012. “Reinterpreting the West” was inspired by objects he found exploring the Wyoming landscape during his residency.

“During that summer’s residence walking and exploring the beautiful, vast Wyoming landscape, I was overwhelmed by the abundance of source material everywhere… rocks, sticks, grass, sagebrush, bones, skulls, skins, cow-dung, barbed-wire, discarded barn wood,” Simpson said. “It was beyond my hopes.”

Simpson uses visual and tactile sensibilities of material: sticks, paper, color, sometimes coarsely handled, altered or manipulated, to invoke an abstracted representation of his impressions of this area.

“Reconciling the mythology with the realities of the western landscape proved to be fertile ground for this body of work,” he said.

Simpson works in sculpture, installation and a variety of printmaking techniques for his works-on-paper. He uses both natural and man-made detritus that is marked by the passage of time, transforming it into contemporary statements. While working with a range of processes, materials and aesthetics, his work is unified by a graphic immediacy and his practice of repurposing found objects. Informed by landscape, his common routine is to walk the beaches, hills or streets of a chosen location in search of new inspiration.

Simpson received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Iowa State University. In 2012, he was awarded a 4 Culture Individual Artist Project Grant, Seattle, Washington, resulting in the site-specific temporary installation “Beach House” placed in downtown Seattle. In 2014 he was a selected artist for Tacoma Art Museum’s “Ink This! Contemporary Print Arts in the Northwest,” Tacoma, Washington, as well as for the 2017-2018 Bellevue Arts Museum exhibition “Making Our Mark,” Bellevue, Washington. His work is in the collections of University of Washington Medical Center, Neiman Marcus, Madewell and private collections in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Taiwan.

Simpson has been a visiting artist at the University of Washington, Sheridan College, Western Washington University and University of Puget Sound and has been a visiting instructor for printmaking and alternate forms of works-on-paper in the Northwest. He is represented by Harris Harvey Gallery, Seattle, Washington.

The Edward A. Whitney Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. For more information about this and upcoming events at Whitney Center for the Arts, see www.whitneyarts.org.

Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.