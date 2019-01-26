Library to host Jane Austen murder mystery event

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a Jane Austen murder mystery party Feb. 2.

Attendees will have the chance to explore England in 1814, a time of stark contrasts and a time of gossip, scandal and crime.

The event will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

All those interested in participating should sign up by Jan. 30 because character assignments will be handed out before the event.

All adults older than the age of 18 may register at the library or by emailing zshockley@sheridanwyolibrary.org.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.