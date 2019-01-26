Ice fishing entices enthusiasts even in the cold

SHERIDAN — It’s cold. It’s January. But you want to get outside, even for just an hour or two. The lake is frozen over, but there are trout under the ice. You just know it.

How are you going to get to them?

Ice fishing.

“Ice fishing certainly isn’t for everyone,” said Sheridan resident Johnny Bublich, who runs a year-round guiding service called Johnny Bublich Outdoors.

“One of the biggest draws of ice fishing, though, is the mystery of what could be coming through your ice hole every time you reel one in,” he said.

“My opinion is that people either love ice fishing or have zero time for it — maybe from fear of the ice or the cold weather,” he continued. “But one of the things I love about ice fishing is that it’s actually very easy to relax. You sit back in your chair, turn on your propane heater and wait for that big one.”

A guiding service is a great option for the first-time ice fisherman, because the gear can be intimidating — and expensive — for a beginner. Bublich will take people ice fishing for the day, and in the summer, guides overnight trips into the great outdoors.

Ice fishing gear is specific to its own sport: Beginners will need an auger, a specialized rod and reel and some kind of shelter. The auger can run anywhere from a $39.99 hand auger to a $399.99 electric auger with a reverse option. The rod and reel combos are shorter than a summertime fishing rod, designed to sit low to the ice and detect less aggressive winter bites. Most ice fishermen will need waterproof gloves, and for those who plan to stay on the ice awhile, shelter is a must. A cheap tent may work for the beginner, but the pop up portable shelter that keeps out wind and blowing snow would be a welcome step up.

“Once you have all the gear, ice fishing only costs you gas money to get there and your annual fishing license,” Bublich said. “Starting from the beginning can be expensive… so it’s best to find a fishing buddy if possible and gear up together.

“It’s a great idea to find someone to take you out if you’re a rookie, so you can get an idea of what you’re doing and what you need. You can always find this stuff on YouTube if you’re a do-it-yourself type of person too,” he said.

As with any outdoor excursion, staff at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department advise that safety is paramount. Ice conditions can change each week, and the safest way to ice fish is with another person.

If you are heading out on the ice alone, WGFD recommends the following precautions to keep you safe and fishing this winter:

• Tell someone where you’re headed and when you plan to be back.

• Consider going to a lake that has other anglers, just in case you need assistance.

• Have your cellphone with you, fully charged, and stored in a waterproof pouch (Ziploc bag works fine).

• Make sure you are fishing on safe ice, at least 4 inches in thickness. Never fish on ice that has been broken and refrozen.

• Wear a life jacket and carry ice picks in case of an emergency.

• Carry an emergency blanket and a set of extra clothes with your gear pack.

• Never drive a vehicle onto the ice.

Depending on the weather, Wyoming residents can participate in winter recreation for around six months of the year, Bublich said.

“For people like me who enjoy hunting and fishing, adapting to the changing weather conditions is survival,” he said.

Bublich said he enjoys fishing alone, with his family, friends and especially enjoys helping other people get out and experience the outdoors in ways that are foreign to them.

“I’ve been guiding fishing and hunting for 14 years now. One of the best thrills I get as a guide is taking beginners out and watching them enjoy something for the first time,” he said. “Many times that’s why most people get into guiding.”

When it comes to ice fishing, Bublich said he has the gear and knowledge needed for a great adventure, and there are many lakes and reservoirs in northeastern Wyoming for the sport.

“I’ve fished nearly all of them, but I put my main focus on certain lakes,” he said. “Truly, the key to fishing, besides a little luck, is good attendance. I go ice fishing about 10 days a month with a client or by myself, so between all the species I fish for, something is usually on the bite.”