Generals make quick work of Pronghorns

SHERIDAN — Last year the Sheridan College men’s basketball team and Gillette College met twice. Both matchups stood as top-25 bouts, high-intensity games that played a large role in determining the Region IX North Division.

Wednesday’s game inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome didn’t resemble last year’s meetings at all. The No. 10 Generals and the reeling Pronghorns held spots at opposite ends of the division and it showed.

Sheridan outclassed Gillette at every turn en route to a 104-78 victory, which moved the Generals to 19-1 on the season and 5-0 in conference play, while the Pronghorns fell to 11-10 overall and 0-5 in Region IX.

“I think the mindset coming in was the same because they’re are rivals, same district and everything,” Sheridan’s Sean Sutherlin said. “I think we just approached it the same, and we came out with a victory.”

Sheridan’s new ranking — the Generals moved up six spots after their win over No. 7 Casper College — could have also clouded the Pronghorns’ mind Wednesday. The top-10 spot is the highest the Generals have ascended in head coach Matt Hammer’s career, and while that’s worth celebrating, Sheridan sophomore-laden roster stayed focused on the task at hand.

“I think it’s cool the first week or the first two weeks you see yourself up there in the rankings,” Hammer said. “But once you get a ranking and once you start climbing the rankings a little bit, then it’s, ‘All right, let’s go take care of business.’

Having a veteran group — with the returners that we had the were ranked all last year and the guys we brought in — they knew from the start that there were going to be high expectations here, and they’ve handled it great.”

Sutherlin paced the Generals with 18 points. He’s still working his way back to 100 percent after suffering a sprained wrist — that he sustained a couple weeks ago against Western Wyoming Community College — and Wednesday saw him return to form.

Sutherlin attacked the rim and found open space early and often.

“A guy like Sean — where they might not be as locked in on him, chasing him as much or trailing him as much because they know he’s not a big threat from 3 — his instincts to back-door cut, move without the ball, and find that open area is pretty dang good,” Hammer said. “[Wednesday’s play from Sean] was good to see.”

Sutherlin tallied six points during the Generals’s 21-0 run that put them ahead 21-6 with 13:57 to play in the opening half. The Irondale, Minnesota, product gave the Generals their first 20-point lead on a bucket with 6:25 to play in the half that made it 35-14, and SC used a 9-3 run to close the half and enter the locker room up 52-27.

The Generals played a little more relaxed and lost their edge during the second 20 minutes. After opening up a 30-point lead, the Pronghorns trimmed their deficit under 20 points on a few occasions before Sheridan shut the door.

The Generals shot 54.4 percent (37 of 68) from the floor and 35.5 percent (11 of 31) from 3-point land. SC allowed Gillette to hit just 40.3 percent (25 of 62) of its field goal attempts and the Generals out-rebounded the Pronghorns 49-20.

Sheridan’s AJ Bramah nearly logged a double-double with 16 points and nine boards. Josh Bagley added 13 points and a team-best six assists, while Cam Reece recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Generals travel to Central Wyoming Saturday. The Rustlers lay claim to a 9-11 overall record and a 4-1 mark in conference play. Central Wyoming has won four in a row and hasn’t lost at home since Nov. 10.

Final

Gillette College……27 51 — 78

Sheridan College…52 52 — 104

Scoring

Gillette College — Akhile 38; Walton-Blanden 12; Archambault 10; Ilincic 6; Davis 5; Allen 4; Westcarth 3

Sheridan College — Sutherlin 18; Bramah 16; Bagley 13; Reece 10; Eleeda 9; Gummerus 9; Lewis 8; Vuksanovic 6; Blake 6; Christmas 5; Baumstarck 2; Murphey 2

Rebounds

Gillette College 20 (Ilincic 7); Sheridan College 49 (Reece 10)

Assists

Gillette College 11 (Walton-Blanden 4); Sheridan College 22 (Bagley 6)