Lady Generals wrangle Lady Pronghorns 76-66

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s basketball assistant coach Taylor Cummings emphatically knocked on head coach Ryan Davis’ door following the Lady Generals’ game against Gillette College Wednesday. She stood, with the final stat sheet in hand, overjoyed that Sheridan boasted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio.

Taking care and sharing the ball represented just one of many things the Lady Generals did right in their 76-66 victory over the Lady Pronghorns inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

“I think it was pretty important since we were losing,” Sheridan’s Cynthia Green said. “It’s like a momentum thing. Winning gets the momentum going.”

SC entered Wednesday having lost six of its last seven games, falling to 1-3 in Region IX play. Gillette, on the other hand, carried an unblemished 4-0 conference record and the ability to bury the Lady Generals further down in the North Divisional standings. However, SC righted many of its wrongs that have plagued it recently. The Lady Generals had 21 assists to 18 turnovers. They shot nearly 60 percent (29 of 49) from the floor and connected on seven 3-pointers.

Sheridan also held Gillette to just 45.6 percent (26 of 57) from the field and out-rebounded the Lady Pronghorns 26-24.

“I thought it was really important for the confidence because we’d been preaching certain things — little details in practice and in film and in between the games — and I thought they did a better job of them tonight,” Davis said. “They weren’t perfect. It’s not a light switch. You can’t flick it on and off. You got to nurture it every day.”

The Lady Generals were nursing a 53-45 lead at the end of the third quarter. Davis sat his team down ahead of the game’s final period and told them the last 10 minutes would all come down to defensive stops.

He was wrong. The fourth stanza featured offense and plenty of it, as both squads tallied more than 20 points.

Gillette made its pushes but each time Sheridan responded. Whether it was a 3-pointer from Noora Parttimaa that stretched the Lady Generals’ lead out to 60-51 with 6:43 to play, or Lani Taliauli earning an old-fashioned 3-point play when the Lady Pronghorns had drawn to within three at 64-61 with under four minutes left in the game, SC had an answer.

“It ended up being about scores,” Davis said. “… We were able to fight back and stop the bleeding every single time. When they made a shot, we made a shot. … Scores were huge. [Gillette] couldn’t get any momentum.”

Sheridan closed the door, ending the game on a 9-3 run that featured buckets from four different players.

Parttimaa led the way with 18 points, which included four treys. Green — who sparked the Lady Generals early with nine first-half points — finished with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Aloma Solovi also tallied 13 points, while Taliauli and Kassie Hoyer chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.

The Lady Generals — now standing at 12-9 and 2-3 in conference play — travel to Central Wyoming Saturday, and Davis hopes that Wednesday helps his team turn a corner with plenty of its region slate left to play.

“I think there’s some validation, for sure,” Davis said. “And we are going to tell them, ‘Hey, you guys just beat a 4-0 team,’ And hopefully that’s a confidence booster and propels us from here. We still have nine games, and there’s a lot of time to make up ground. We haven’t dug ourselves too big a hole.”

Final

Gillette College……22 10 13 21 — 66

Sheridan College…24 9 20 23 — 76

Scoring

Gillette College — Cutright 17; Patton 16; Coleman 13; McInerney 10; Jenkins 5; Buchanan 3; Gumber 2

Sheridan College — Parttimaa 18; Green 13; Solovi 13; Taliauli 9; Hoyer 8; Betham 6; Walker 5; Tuisavura 4

Rebounds

Gillette College 24 (Coleman 5; Cutright 5); Sheridan College 26 (Green 8)

Assists

Gillette College 11 (Gumber 3); Sheridan College 21 (Walker 5)