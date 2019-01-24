FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Sherman Avenue, 3:23 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 2500 block North Main Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Hazardous chemical identification, 80 block East Ridge Road, 4:29 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Sherman Avenue, 3:24 a.m.

• Trauma, Main Street and Dow Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Trauma, LaClede Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Trauma, Alger Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Highland Avenue and Loucks Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Trauma Big Goose Road, 6:46 p.m.

• Lift Assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 12:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:48 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 1:27 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Burrows Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, De Smet Avenue, 7:10 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Liquor non-juvenile, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 9:31 a.m.

• Snow removal, Adair Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, East First Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Avon Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Harassment, West Brundage Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Snow removal, Shoshone Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Alger Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Snow removal, Meridian Street, 5:00 p.m.

• Drug activity, South Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 10:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 10:48 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Animal injured, Kruse Creek Road; mile marker .3, 12:36 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Kruse Creek Road; mile marker 3, 12:59 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 East; mile marker 16, 7:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Meade Creek Road and highway 87, 8:54 a.m.

• WHP assist, US highway 14; mile marker 85, Dayton, 11:50 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 West; mile marker 12, Ranchester, 12:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 87; mile marker 30, 5:36 p.m.

• WHP assist, Highway 331; mile marker 3, 6:33 p.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 87; mile marker 26, 9:13 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Michael K Adkison, 55, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance, arrested by SPD

• Samantha B Schiefer, 22, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, conspiring/delivery of controlled substance, arrested by SCSO

• Jason W Taylor, 43, Sheridan, interference with officer, DUI, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

By |Jan. 24, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN