SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Sherman Avenue, 3:23 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 2500 block North Main Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Hazardous chemical identification, 80 block East Ridge Road, 4:29 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Sherman Avenue, 3:24 a.m.

• Trauma, Main Street and Dow Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Trauma, LaClede Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Trauma, Alger Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Highland Avenue and Loucks Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Trauma Big Goose Road, 6:46 p.m.

• Lift Assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 12:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:48 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 1:27 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Burrows Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, De Smet Avenue, 7:10 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Liquor non-juvenile, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 9:31 a.m.

• Snow removal, Adair Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, East First Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Avon Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Harassment, West Brundage Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Snow removal, Shoshone Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Alger Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Snow removal, Meridian Street, 5:00 p.m.

• Drug activity, South Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 10:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 10:48 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Animal injured, Kruse Creek Road; mile marker .3, 12:36 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Kruse Creek Road; mile marker 3, 12:59 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 East; mile marker 16, 7:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Meade Creek Road and highway 87, 8:54 a.m.

• WHP assist, US highway 14; mile marker 85, Dayton, 11:50 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 West; mile marker 12, Ranchester, 12:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 87; mile marker 30, 5:36 p.m.

• WHP assist, Highway 331; mile marker 3, 6:33 p.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 87; mile marker 26, 9:13 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Michael K Adkison, 55, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance, arrested by SPD

• Samantha B Schiefer, 22, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, conspiring/delivery of controlled substance, arrested by SCSO

• Jason W Taylor, 43, Sheridan, interference with officer, DUI, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4