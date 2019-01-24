Local briefs

Winter concert series continues at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — A winter dance and concert series will continue at the Sheridan Inn this winter thanks to “Friends of the Sheridan Inn,” a nonprofit that supports western artists of all types. Each week’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with those age 10 and younger getting in free of charge. All proceeds go to the bands.

The lineup for the rest of the season is as follows:

• Jan. 25 — Justin Beasley

• Feb. 1 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 8 — Tris Munsick and the Innocents

• Feb. 15 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 22 — No concert

• March 1 — Band of Outlaws

• March 8 — Dave Munsick

• March 15 — Band of Outlaws

• March 22 — no concert

• March 29 — Dave Munsick

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.

Heritage banquet set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Gobblers will host its annual banquet Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

The event will include food and drinks along with live and silent auctions. Money raised from the event will benefit the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Ticket costs for the event vary based on type and raffle ticket purchases. Tickets may be purchased online at www.nwtf.org.

Sheridan Holiday Inn Convention Center is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

For more information, contact Vaughn Cox at 307-751-5349 or email sheridangobblers.nwtf@gmail.com.