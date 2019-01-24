FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Girl Scouts to kick off cookie sales

SHERIDAN — On Feb. 1, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will kick off the 2019 cookie program. Girl Scouts across the two states will begin taking pre-orders Feb. 1 for eight varieties of the sweets.

In addition to pre-orders through Feb. 17, cookies can be ordered online via Digital Cookie from a Girl Scout through April 14 or during booth sales March 22 through April 14.

During the Cookie season, all ages of Girl Scouts set out to sell cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success including: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.

All of the net revenue raised stays within the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming council. Councils use cookie earnings to power experiences for girls through programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities and more.

