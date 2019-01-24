Wyoming news briefs

Death penalty repeal heads to House floor

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A bipartisan effort to end the death penalty in Wyoming was able to pass out of committee by the slimmest of margins Wednesday night.

House Bill 145, which would repeal the state’s death penalty, passed out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on a 5-4 vote. Reps. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette; JoAnn Dayton-Selman, D-Rock Springs; Jim Roscoe, R-Wilson; Mike Yin, D-Jackson; and Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, voted in favor of the bill. Bill sponsor Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, centered his support for a repeal around two major themes during his testimony — the cost of the execution process to state government, and concern about giving government the power of life and death over its citizens.

“It is a tremendously sensitive subject for victims, for law enforcement, for taxpayers, for us as citizens who have to think about this quintessential question of how much authority are we willing to rest in our government,” Olsen said during testimony. “That is the resting point for my decision to bring this bill forward to you.”

Former DOT employee jailed for stealing equipment

CODY (WNE) — A former Wyoming Department of Transportation employee accused of stealing slightly more than $3,000 worth of equipment from the department served jail time for his crimes.

Louis “Alan” Kousoulos, 62, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of theft in mid-November. District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield of Thermopolis sentenced Kousoulos to 10 days in jail and four years of supervised probation. He also must pay $3,020.14 in restitution for the equipment he is known to have stolen and $445 in court fees.

The thefts occurring 2008-2013 included $2,280 worth of zip ties, a $513 hydraulic cylinder, a $163.42 steel I-beam and a $64 snow shovel.Over the course of the five and a half years of court litigation, Kousoulos switched lawyers three times, which was the primary reason the case dragged on so long.

Authorities learned Kousoulos had purchased $2,279.42 worth of zip ties in 2012 for a home he was building. Some of the zip ties purchased were types WYDOT never used, according to court documents.

Casper man killed in accident near Rawlins

RAWLINS (WNE) — A Casper man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to milepost 8 off U.S. Highway 287 north of Rawlins around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin R. Brown was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban when he drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway and his vehicle overturned. Brown was not wearing his seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the WHP.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a contributing factor. The road conditions were slick at the time of the crash.This is the 10th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019 compared to three at this date in 2018, two in 2017 and three in 2016 to date.

Weston County IT audit results called “scary”

NEWCASTLE (WNE) — “Scary” is what Commissioner Ed Wagoner called the results of Weston County’s IT audit. Colorado-based Pro River Technology performed the audit in late 2018 at the request of Weston County Commissioners. The audit found that the county needs a security overhaul.

According to the company’s report, as far as the network goes, Weston County scored 90 percent on the risk assessment, 1 percent being the best and 100 percent being the worst. In terms of security, the county scored 75 percent on the risk assessment, with 100 percent being the least secure.

The first step after the audit, according to Commissioner Tracy Hunt, was to hear from the other side and that is just what the county did on Jan. 8 during a meeting with

Golden West Technologies and Internet Solutions, which provides the county’s current technology support. Questions addressing issues and concerns raised by the audit were prepared for the Rapid City-based company before the meeting, according to Mark Parette a Golden West business technology specialist.

Parette addressed specifically the claim that 85 percent of the county’s network use was being used to access sites including Facebook, YouTube and Gmail. He stated that some of this is “speculation” and that the reports produced during an IT audit can sometimes produce “false positives.”

“I can’t imagine only 15 percent of the workforce is getting work done,” Parette said, saying that things must be examined at the “granular” level.

Lovell group given OK to seek greenhouse operator

LOVELL (WNE) — The Lovell economic development organization Lovell Inc. got town council approval to take the next step toward bringing a year-round greenhouse to the town of Lovell and Big Horn County. The Lovell Town Council on Jan. 8 approved Lovell Inc.’s request to begin soliciting business proposals as they attempt to find an operator for a commercial greenhouse and food hub in the area.

Americorps VISTA Food Hub Coordinator Jeanine Swift said New Jersey consultant Greener By Design has supplied Lovell Inc. with a list of recommendations for greenhouse companies, hydroponic companies and other organizations which may be interested in running the greenhouse.

The greenhouse project is continuing on after Western Sugar pulled out of the project in mid-December. Western Sugar would have provided the land and also hot wastewater to aid in the operation of the greenhouse.

Finding an interested company would be a huge step forward for a project that has been in doubt by some in the community, Swift said. “That’s the criticism I’ve been getting for months, that there wouldn’t be any companies who would be interested,” Swift said. “Greener By Design has assured us that a lot of people would be interested, and I think a lot of people would be interested, because the deal the company would get.”

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers