Bill would allow concealed carry at schools, sports, public meetings

SHERIDAN — A Senate bill in the Wyoming Legislature related to concealed carry in some public places did not make it out of committee yesterday but could still make it through the House.

The proposal, Senate File 75, would repeal gun-free zones at public schools, government meetings and college and professional athletic events. It would allow concealed carry permit holders to have firearms in those areas. The bill does not address open carry laws.

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted down the proposal 3-2, a significant blow against its likelihood to become law.

There is still a chance the bill passes in the House via House Bill 183, a mirror proposal to SF 75. HB 183 has not yet been assigned a committee.

If some version of the bill passes, firearms would still be outlawed at places like courthouses, mental health facilities and secure areas of airports. Private companies and places of worship could also prohibit firearms in accordance with their policies.

The bill proposal states that “only the state legislature may regulate firearms, weapons and ammunition as specified,” effectively eliminating local control from communities and school boards.

If it does pass, the current bill would go into effect immediately. It is co-sponsored by 13 senators and 23 representatives, including Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn.

The Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees discussed the topic during its regular Jan. 17 meeting to better understand the bill. If passed, the bill would override the board’s ability to regulate firearms on campus.

Sheridan College’s current policy outlaws firearms on campus, both open and concealed.

At the meeting, NWCCD President Paul Young did not give an official position but said he suspects colleges and universities around the state will oppose the bill. The bill would still require people to be 21 and older to carry firearms, meaning many college students wouldn’t be old enough.

Sheridan College police chief Jason Vela said he doesn’t have a preference if the bill passes or falls short because Gillette College and Sheridan College already have armed police officers.

“We’re way more equipped to deal with it than some of the other community colleges in the state,” Vela said. “…It’s not going to be a huge change for us (if it passes). Let’s be honest: I don’t know who has guns here anyways. I have told people this a million times: ‘I assume you all carry guns anyways.’ That way, (if) I assume everybody’s armed, I’m on my toes.”

If the proposal is approved by the Legislature, gun owners wouldn’t have to notify campus police if they bring a concealed carry firearm on campus.

Vela would like to require people to carry a paper permit for concealed carry if they bring a firearm to campus, something that is not currently written into state law.

Young talked with Sheridan College Vice President of Student Affairs Leah Barrett and said they are mainly concerned about allowing firearms in residence halls.

“Suicide is an enormous problem in Wyoming,” Young said. “In that close proximity in our residence halls — so we were thinking, ‘Would we ask to amend the bill to give us some capability of regulating residential students?’”

NWCCD board trustee Gary Koltiska said he was in favor of allowing concealed carry and did not have an issue requiring paper permits.

“Schools are soft targets,” Koltiska said. “Nothing’s going to end the crazies. You’re not going to stop it entirely, but maybe you can slow it down some. I mean, if you know I’m packing, you’re probably not as willing to pack yourself. You’re going to be more concerned about your own safety.”

Board trustee Shelley Wilson Kinnison asked Vela some questions.

“The only way you would check that is if you noticed the gun, correct?” Wilson Kinnison said.

“Absolutely,” Vela replied.

“If I had one in my purse, you wouldn’t stop me at the door?” Wilson Kinnison inquired.

“No, and I don’t have a magic wand,” Vela said. “If I did, I’m sure I’d find a lot more guns than I wanted to.”

If students own a firearm, the Sheridan College Police Department has an auxiliary area for storage. If they are in possession of a firearm, students call the campus police, who meet the student when he or she arrives on campus and transport the firearm to a safe via exterior door. There is a parking space near the door so the firearm is not being carried across campus.

“We try to make it as discreet as possible,” Vela said.

Before storing the firearm, an officer checks the gun, gives the student a receipt, makes a report and then completes the same process when the student retrieves the gun.

Vela said firearm checks occur once or twice during most weeks and a little more frequently during hunting season.

“It’s usually lower-end, cheap guns that college kids can afford,” Vela said.

Vela said during Sheridan College students are required to keep hunting bows in their vehicles. Knives with a blade longer than four inches are also prohibited.

If HB 183 is approved, open carry would still be outlawed. If an open carrier came to Sheridan College, campus police can stop them and ask them to leave.

Board vice chair Walt Wragge said it looks like there’s enough support this year for a version of the bill to pass, so the college needs to have a plan in place if it does.

“What I’m concerned about is how we’re going to manage the law,” Wragge said. “If it were to pass the way it is right now, what are we going to do, as the Northern Wyoming Community College District, to try to manage what the law says, without getting people all up in arms about this and making it a big media event?”

Young said the institution would consult its legal counsel to interpret and clarify the bill’s limits. The college would also look at states like Utah and Texas that have similar laws already in place.

“There’s a diversity (of opinion) among the board, there’s a diversity among my staff,” Young said. “It’s something we’re all thinking about.”

The bill may not change much in practicality, but if it passes, more concealed carry could happen in several locations, including the Sheridan College campus.