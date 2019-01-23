FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:44 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

•  Reports not available at time of press.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 12:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:48 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 1:27 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Drive and Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Burrows Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, De Smet Avenue, 7:10 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Liquor non-juvenile, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 9:31 a.m.

• Snow removal, Adair Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, East First Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Avon Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Harassment, West Brundage Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Snow removal, Shoshone Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Alger Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Snow removal, Meridian Street, 5:00 p.m.

• Drug activity, South Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 10:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 10:48 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue and Cottonwood Drive, 12:09 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Dayton, 10:49 a.m.

• Damaged property, Chapek Drive, 5:46 p.m.

• WHP assist, Highway 332; mile marker 4, 6:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:22 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 9:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road; mile marker 4, Ranchester

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Elicia M Maldonado, 28, Sheridan, FTA warrant, fail to appear warrant, arrested by SPD

• Kayla A Moody, 30, Sheridan, driving under suspension, interference with officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD

• Miguel C Sosa, 37, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas J Taylor, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD

• Dylan R Weaver, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

Jan. 23, 2019

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

