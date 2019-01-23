Jaycees welcomes public to leadership training

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Jaycees and Sheridan Jaycees will present a live stream of Leadership Training University on Saturday.

Leadership Training University will offer an opportunity to learn from advanced level speakers who are committed to inspiring and sharing their understanding and expertise in leadership.

The cost is $10 per person and registration may be completed at https://goo.gl/forms/MP7zTRDJRd7akHe32.

The live stream will take place at Best Western Sheridan Center beginning at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The event will end at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.