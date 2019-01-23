FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

MSU announces dean’s list, president’s honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2018. There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s and the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either list.

Students with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll. More than 1,135 students were named to the MSU President’s Honor Roll, including Bradford Burns of Story. The Dean’s Honor Roll includes the 3,541 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Local students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll are Brice Beisher and Madison Wilkerson of Big Horn and Zachary Gale, Garrett Perkins, Kaitlin Shaw and Coy Steel of Sheridan.

By |Jan. 23, 2019|

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region.

