SHS students selected to All-State band, orchestra, choir

SHERIDAN — More than 450 of Wyoming’s best high school music students met in Casper early this week for the 2019 Wyoming All-State Band, Orchestra and Choir Clinic.
Kelly Walsh High School hosted all of the clinic rehearsals and concerts. The All-State Clinic is held in conjunction with the Wyoming Music Educators Association State Music Conference.
The All-State Gala Concert took place Tuesday at Highlands Park Community Church in Casper.
Courtesy photo | Sheridan High School students were recently selected to the All-State Band. Pictured, back row from left, are Hannah Detmer, Gracie Brown, Garett Avery, Isaac Grimes, Josiah Richards, Rand Cummings, Elijah Dugal, Kaleigh Padgett, Elizabeth Romanjenko and Dariene Raymond. Front row, from left, are Kasey Croley, Kaitlyn Scholebo, Rayne Goins, Micall Hoopes, Zainab Al-Dhalimi, Kaitlin Rogaczewski, Nolan Billings and David Wold.
Sheridan High School students were recently selected to the All-State Orchestra. Pictured, back row from left, are Isabel Cleland, Emma Katschke, Belle Turk, Riis Card, Michael Shaw, Kelly Buchanan, Piper Carroll, Zoe Roison, Carols Hernandez, Claire Schnatterbeck and Ashley Thompson. Front row, from left, are Dulce Carroll, Grace Harper, Addy Bolton, Emily Anderson, Isabelle Cruz, Leah Bouley, Olivia Chase and Amaya Cook.