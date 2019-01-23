SHS students selected to All-State band, orchestra, choir

SHERIDAN — More than 450 of Wyoming’s best high school music students met in Casper early this week for the 2019 Wyoming All-State Band, Orchestra and Choir Clinic.

Kelly Walsh High School hosted all of the clinic rehearsals and concerts. The All-State Clinic is held in conjunction with the Wyoming Music Educators Association State Music Conference.

The All-State Gala Concert took place Tuesday at Highlands Park Community Church in Casper.