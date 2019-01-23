Local briefs

WYO partners with Repertory Dance Theatre

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will welcome Repertory Dance Theatre for a two-day residency culminating in a public performance of the modern “EXCURSION” on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

RDT is a professional modern dance repertory company dedicated to the creation, performance, perpetuation and appreciation of modern dance and the group has a full schedule in Sheridan hosting masterclasses for both Donna’s and Pieknik’s Dance along with movement classes for Rehabilitation Enterprises of Northeastern Wyoming, The Hub on Smith and Brookdale Living. RDT will also present a free matinee performance of “Voyage,” depicting the history of dance, to local students.

Tickets for the Friday performance cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and military and $12 for students. All tickets are available through the WYO box office, at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Local libraries to host book discussions

SHERIDAN — Two Sheridan County branch libraries will host book discussions in the next week.

Clearmont Branch Library will host a discussion on “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Clearmont library is located at 1240 Front St.

Story Branch Library will host a discussion on “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Story’s library is located at 20 N. Piney Road.

For more information, see the Sheridan County Public Library System website at sheridanwyolibrary.org.