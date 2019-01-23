Man who stole semi-automatic weapon, vehicle classified as a violent criminal

SHERIDAN — A man from Lodge Grass, Montana, charged with five misdemeanors, has also been charged with two felony crimes that would classify him as a violent offender.

Michael Bear Claw, 29, was seen in circuit court Jan. 22 for an initial appearance. The man allegedly stole a Glock 34 semi-automatic handgun from the Rocky Mountain Discount Sports store Jan. 18.

Twenty-five minutes after fleeing from the store, a call for a stolen vehicle came in. A deputy from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office recognized Bear Claw driving the stolen vehicle and pursued him on a high speed chase through town in Sheridan in the evening, eventually leading a dead-end road. Bear Claw refused to identify himself until an officer discovered the stolen handgun in the stolen vehicle.

The 29-year-old man was charged for theft of a gun, theft of fuel, eluding law enforcement, interference with a peace officer and driving under suspension. The two felony charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a car.

Bear Claw is not new to the crime scene, as he has also had charges against him in 2009 for battery and in 2013 for violating a DUI probation according to the prosecuting attorney. After being arrested, Bear Claw said he should have shot at the police when he had the chance, according to the prosecuting attorney’s testimony Tuesday.

Bear Claw pleaded not guilty to each of the charges and asked to be moved back to his home state of Montana. The judge denied his request.

Bear Claw faces fines of up to $750 and six months in jail for each misdemeanor offense.

For the charge of interference with a peace officer, he faces up to $1,000 in fines or up to a year in jail.

Bear Claw will return to circuit court Thursday for his hearing at 2 p.m. for two felonies and is currently being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.