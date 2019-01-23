Press staffers earn statewide awards

SHERIDAN — Staff members at The Sheridan Press earned a total of 22 awards at the Wyoming Press Association annual convention in Cheyenne over the weekend.

The awards covered a range of categories.

“It’s great to see our hard work recognized by our peers in the newspaper industry,” said Kristen Czaban, publisher at The Sheridan Press. “Each year we work hard to provide engaging and informative content for our readers, and these awards show we’ve done pretty well doing so.”

The Press earned the following awards:

• Second place, sports news story

• Honorable mention, sports news story

• Second place, sports column writing

• First place, sports feature story

• Honorable mention, sports feature story

• Second place, education reporting

• First place, agriculture reporting

• First place, use of graphic elements

• Second place, information graphic

• First place, front page design

• First place, open page design

• Honorable mention, open page design

• First place, small ad

• Second place, small ad

• Second place, institutional ad

• First place, house ad

• First place, use of color in ad

• First place, best designed ad

• Second place, best brand promotion using social media

• First place, best promotion of a story using social media

• Second place, Freedom of Information award

• Honorable mention, best website

In addition to the awards earned, Czaban was named president of the Wyoming Press Association during the annual convention.