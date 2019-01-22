Local briefs

Community Conversation to focus on workplace harassment

SHERIDAN – The Center for a Vital Community will host a third round of Community Conversations on Thursday and Saturday, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The subject of this conversation is community members’ experiences with workplace harassment.

The session Thursday is from 2-5 p.m. and the Saturday session is from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment,“ CVC Director Amy Albrecht explained. “Our hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in our community, we can discuss them using this process.

“This is not about winning or blaming,” she added. “No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard.”

Community Conversations take place in groups of 8-12 people with a trained facilitator. Sessions tend to last the entire three hours and snacks will be available.

Past Community Conversations subjects included experiences around being an outsider and affordable housing. All community members are invited to attend, and there is no need to sign up in advance.

For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.

Public meeting planned for Acme project

SHERIDAN — The Acme Working Group will host a public meeting to provide an update on recent and upcoming activities at the former Acme Power Plant. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Sheridan Memorial Hospital Conference Center at 61 S. Gould St.

Presenters will provide a brief background and description of the site, updates on historical documentation and recent site stabilization activities and information on upcoming assessments. Presentations will be followed by an open house where participants can visit individually with project partners and agency coordinators.

The Acme Working Group was formed in December 2017 to provide technical guidance and assistance to the Sheridan County Conservation District, who currently owns the site and is responsible for overall project coordination. The group consists of representatives from the Sheridan County Conservation District, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Sheridan County, Sheridan Travel and Tourism, Montana Dakota Utilities, Sheridan County Museum and Historical Society and the adjacent landowner.

The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project is a community effort to address environmental and safety concerns at the former Acme Power Plant located along the Tongue River. The purpose is to make the site suitable for public use in the future.

While specific future uses have not been determined, expectations for any future use include protecting water and land quality, ensuring public access and capturing the historical importance for the site. A project website — www.acmeprojectwyoming.org — includes more information.

CTG to present ‘American Buffalo’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will offer productions of “American Buffalo” beginning Thursday at the Carriage House Theater.

The story, set in a Chicago junk shop, tells the story of three small-time crooks’ plot to rob a man of his coin collection. The play is rated R for extreme language and situations.

The play will run from Jan. 24-27 and Jan. 31 through Feb. 3. Showtimes for Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 are 7:30 p.m. The play will begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave.