Cowboy state budget is a balancing act

It wasn’t so long ago the Cowboy State was facing a billion-dollar deficit in the state budget.

Budget cuts failed to fully close the gap. Since then, the economy has rebounded, partially bailing us out, but we’re not out of the woods.

The account for general government operations is roughly in balance. I say “roughly” because when you are dealing with hundreds of millions in spending and forecasting revenues two years out, there is as much art as science.

I call it “hand grenade finance,” because, as they say, the only two times close is good enough are with horseshoes and hand grenades. Add government budgeting to the adage.

The deficits remaining in K-12 education are daunting. In the couple of years ahead, the projection is a $350 million hole, growing to a half billion deficit shortly thereafter.

The state has tapped into its savings to keep K-12 whole. Part of the answer is to slow the rate of growth in spending, but even that modest approach brings protests about “cuts.” Is reducing an increase a cut? When all is said and done, there’s more money to spend, just not as much as was originally proposed.

There is room for still more discipline in other parts of the budget, but slowing the rate of increase becomes a challenge in the face of spending proposals that seem to come in increments of $10 million.

Right now, some are proposing to tear down all the dorms at the University of Wyoming and replace them with new. That idea weighs in at an eye-popping $400 million. Given how government construction project costs seem to creep up with time, the likely tab would be much higher.

I, too, have projects I’d like to see funded. I believe they are defensible, but, then again, everyone believes their priorities are as well. A few of mine include water projects, like spending $491,000 for the Clearmont well connection; a $1,848,000 million Buffalo water well project; and a $268,000 water planning projects at Lake DeSmet/Healy Reservoir Utilization. I would also like to see predator control increased by $500,000; and would like to see an increase in spending on weed and pest control of an additional $500,000, with an emphasis on the two new invasive weeds haunting Johnson and Sheridan counties.

Wyoming Works, a new program to assist adults to acquire job skills in technical and trade areas such as welding, machining, health care, construction trades, requires $10 million to startup. That funding could be used by the community college system to rapidly deploy training, with an emphasis on working adults.

As to my rationale for each of these in turn:

Water is our lifeblood in arid Wyoming. Building water capacity builds our future.

Predator control and weed and pest control were slashed by double digits during the billion-dollar downturn, and this would restore a fraction of those cuts, but only a fraction. The weed problem is, in many places, on state lands. The state must take care of its assets and be a good neighbor to adjoining landowners. Coyote predation has increased since the cuts due to hampering of control programs. This causes huge losses to woolgrowers, as well as impacts wildlife.

As to Wyoming Works, I’m happy to back Gov. Mark Gordon’s call to fill critical job shortages with local Wyoming folks. Employers are desperate for trained workers are recruiting heavily, including out of state. We need to give our own citizens a shot at a better life. But, once in the workforce, with families, there are few resources available to non-traditional students. This fixes that. Hats off to native son Mark Gordon for his vision and leadership.

Somehow, we will have to budget for all of Wyoming’s priorities.

Dave Kinskey represents Wyoming Senate District 22, which consists of Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County. A businessperson, practicing attorney and former mayor of Sheridan, Kinskey can be reached at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov.