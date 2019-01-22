Hanging in the balance

It just takes one more phone call or public document to completely change a perspective.

The final installment of the Randy Rowland series completed a look at relationships between law enforcement and emergency responders across state borders and the communication elements between attorney and victim for a 2016 case.

Rowland boldly, and heatedly, reached out to local media regarding his daughter’s death in a tragic rollover accident just across the border in Montana. The area is remote — a good distance from both Sheridan, Wyoming, and Hardin, Montana, the two cities with the resources necessary to respond to a fatal crash.

Rowland’s story exposes longstanding issues with the communities nestled in rural areas and on Native American reservations — confusing jurisdictions, slow response times, reliance on mutual aid, trials and triumphs of emergency response teams and judicial system trends.

In speaking with the individuals interviewed for the series, I learned most agencies work hard to provide mutual aid to their counterparts whenever possible. They maintain positive working relationships with agencies in close proximity and across the border that aim to help people. Sometimes, though, things slip through the cracks. As in this case, jurisdictional issues lead to confusion and mistakes.

I don’t aim to condemn government officials; the job of The Press is to explore both sides of any given story, explaining the good and bad aspects of agencies, jurisdictions and human error.

Everyone is human, and that’s hard to remember when we’re hurting. Expectations for individuals to successfully, accurately and efficiently complete their jobs must be weighed against the failures of human interactions.

Rowland and his family did not feel heard or respected in the case involving Rowland’s daughter. Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris expressed in interviews that he felt the error of his office personally. Often, in situations like this, apologies and even formal reprimands can ring hollow as emotions run high.

Rowland’s willingness to share his story allowed him at least a measure of closure, closure perhaps not satisfied by the judicial system. His and his family’s pain may also prompt change. While mistakes by public officials are frustrating, a willingness of the officials to talk through shortcomings aids in the betterment of services for us all.