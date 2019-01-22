SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Edwards Drive, 4:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Multi-vehicle accident, Interstate 90 West, 12:02 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admission or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• 911 hang up unknown, Wyoming Avenue, 12:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Delphi Avenue, 1:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Crook Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Thomas Drive, 9:45 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.

• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Accident, Ave and Lowell Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:05 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:10 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Kailua Place, 1:00 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive

• Dispute between family members, North Linden Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Damaged property, Mydland Road, 2:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Accident, Works Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal accident, Quail Ridge Drive, 4:17 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Gould Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Court, 5:39 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.

• DUI, North Dome Drive, 7:08 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, 17th Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 7:57 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Loucks Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suicidal subject, East Fifth Street, 6:22 a.m.

• Death investigation, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 6:24 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Lane Lane, 9:05 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 9:09

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 6:50 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Commercial Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, State Highway 335, mile marker 1, 12:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Box Cross Road, 2:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 15th Street and Parker Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 2:32 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Gosling Drive, 7:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Black Tooth Road, Story, 9:05 p.m.

• DUI, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 6, Banner, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 1:01 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Peno Road, 12:25 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 14A, Dayton, 3:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 7:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wildcat Road, 9:05 p.m.

Monday

• Livestock loose, Highway 345, mile marker 13, Ranchester. 1:19 a.m.

• WHP assist, I-90 West, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 11:53 a.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Accident, Swaim Road and Big Horn Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Harlequin Drive, 3:14 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 East, mile marker 8.1, 4:56 p.m.

• Road hazard, I-90 exit 25, 7:13 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fish Hatchery Road and Cottage Grove, Banner, 7:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 17th Street and Dana Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Michael Dee Bear Claw, 36, Lodge Grass, Montana, elude an officer, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dawn Marie Siedlecki, 51, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Frank Joseph Burnham, 69, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Camie Jane Kethman, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Justine Ann Beeson, 29, Sheridan, check fraud, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Erin Rae Brinkerhoff, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Steven Scott Nicholson, 21, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michelle Mahr-Watson, 63, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Leonard Ray Becklund, 39, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Monday

• Adam Leroy Helsberg, 38, Sheridan, DUI, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mark Manuel Chapa, 53, Sheridan, DUI, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Karron Denise Cameron, 57, Sheridan, disorderly conduct of public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Edwin Lee Bushnell, 25, Billings, Montana, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timothy Michael Roush, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Summer Nikole Conant, 18, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal meth), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elicia Marie Maldonado, 28, Sheridan, Fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kayla Ann Moody, 30, Sheridan, driving under suspension, interfere with officer, circuit court, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 10

Number of releases for the previous day: 5