FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Edwards Drive, 4:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Multi-vehicle accident, Interstate 90 West, 12:02 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admission or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• 911 hang up unknown, Wyoming Avenue, 12:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

•  Noise complaint, Delphi Avenue, 1:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Crook Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Thomas Drive, 9:45 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.

• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Accident, Ave and Lowell Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:05 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:10 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Kailua Place, 1:00 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive

• Dispute between family members, North Linden Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Damaged property, Mydland Road, 2:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Accident, Works Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal accident, Quail Ridge Drive, 4:17 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Gould Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Court, 5:39 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.

• DUI, North Dome Drive, 7:08 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, 17th Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 7:57 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Loucks Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suicidal subject, East Fifth Street, 6:22 a.m.

• Death investigation, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 6:24 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Lane Lane, 9:05 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 9:09

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 6:50 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Commercial Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, State Highway 335, mile marker 1, 12:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Box Cross Road, 2:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 15th Street and Parker Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 2:32 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Gosling Drive, 7:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Black Tooth Road, Story, 9:05 p.m.

• DUI, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 6, Banner, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 1:01 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Peno Road, 12:25 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 14A, Dayton, 3:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 7:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wildcat Road, 9:05 p.m.

Monday

• Livestock loose, Highway 345, mile marker 13, Ranchester. 1:19 a.m.

• WHP assist, I-90 West, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 11:53 a.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Accident, Swaim Road and Big Horn Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Harlequin Drive, 3:14 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 East, mile marker 8.1, 4:56 p.m.

• Road hazard, I-90 exit 25, 7:13 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fish Hatchery Road and Cottage Grove, Banner, 7:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 17th Street and Dana Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Michael Dee Bear Claw, 36, Lodge Grass, Montana, elude an officer, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dawn Marie Siedlecki, 51, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Frank Joseph Burnham, 69, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Camie Jane Kethman, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Justine Ann Beeson, 29, Sheridan, check fraud, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Erin Rae Brinkerhoff, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Steven Scott Nicholson, 21, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michelle Mahr-Watson, 63, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Leonard Ray Becklund, 39, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Monday

• Adam Leroy Helsberg, 38, Sheridan, DUI, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mark Manuel Chapa, 53, Sheridan, DUI, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Karron Denise Cameron, 57, Sheridan, disorderly conduct of public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Edwin Lee Bushnell, 25, Billings, Montana, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timothy Michael Roush, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Summer Nikole Conant, 18, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal meth), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elicia Marie Maldonado, 28, Sheridan, Fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kayla Ann Moody, 30, Sheridan, driving under suspension, interfere with officer, circuit court, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 10

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

By |Jan. 22, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN