SHERIDAN COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning with 4 to 8 inches expected in the area.

At The Sheridan Press, we want our team to be as safe as possible when they deliver your newspaper. So, if you live in Sheridan, your Press may arrive later than usual this afternoon. If you live out of city limits, your Press may be delayed until tomorrow.

To thank you for your patience, we’re giving you today’s e-edition free of charge.

Enjoy the snow, and be safe out there!