SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• Odor investigation, 1000 block Adair Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 600 block Broadway Street, 11:02 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 6:25 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 1:27 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 11:50 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 11:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 7:14 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:18 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:45 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:09 p.m.

• Medical, Halbert Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 7:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, North Main Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Trauma, Chris Ledoux Way, 12:51 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Threat, Avoca Place, 6:04 a.m.

• Assisted SO, Wyarno Road, 6:17 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Eighth Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, Ash Avenue, 8:16 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, Absaraka Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Harassment, North Custer Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Jefferson Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, 2:52 p.m.

• Harassment, Sugarland Drive, 2:44 p.m.

• Animal dead, South Main Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Coffeen Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Theft in progress, East Brundage Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Theft in progress, Broadway Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, East Loucks Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Gould Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Vicious dog, walking path, 7:53 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Woodland Park, 8:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Heights Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 8:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Threat, South Linden Avenue, 9:54 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

Saturday

• Mental subject, Falcon Ridge Court, 12:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

• Domestic in progress, West Loucks Street, 2 a.m.

• Welfare check, Willow Trail, 7:41 a.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Harrison Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Court, 11:45 a.m.

• Parking complaint, 15th Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Barking dog, DeSmet Avenue, 1:47 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 p.m.

• Open door, North Jefferson Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Theft cold, Second Avenue East, 8:22 p.m.

• Assisting agencies, Adair Avenue, 9:58 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:23 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:06 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Commercial Avenue, 12:59 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 3:12 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Grinnell Plaza, 2:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Dog violation, Highland Avenue, 3:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 7:35 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:18 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, East Fifth Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wildcat Road, 9:05 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday – Sunday

• Not available at press time.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 6