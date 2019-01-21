Local news briefs

Free tax service begins in February

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Free Tax Service will offer free income tax return preparation for the residents of Sheridan and Johnson counties beginning next month.

Tax sessions will be held at Sheridan College.

For an appointment, call 307-710-1022 or see a full schedule at wyomingfreetaxservice.org. The service will be available Feb. 3 through April 8.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Cowboy Hall of Fame accepting nominations

SHERIDAN — This is the season to honor Wyoming’s heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls worthy of induction with the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close Feb. 28, and only one nomination can be submitted by each person.

Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com, and photos may be submitted along with each nomination.

When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person may possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the regional committees.

A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, regional committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.

Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.

All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the regional committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set. Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized statewide and honored at an induction ceremony in September.