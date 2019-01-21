FEMA approves county multi-hazard mitigation plan

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County has received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regional office in Denver, that the Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan for Region 1 was approved Jan. 9.

FEMA has transitioned to a regional approach for review and planning, and Sheridan County is one of five counties in Region 1 that participated in the update to the Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. The approval for the county also encompasses the city of Sheridan, and towns of Dayton, Ranchester and Clearmont. Approval of the updated plan spans five years and remains valid until Jan. 8, 2024.

“FEMA’s approval is a pre-requisite in order for a County or local jurisdictions to qualify and apply for, future hazard mitigation grant funds,” Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards said in a press release.

According to information relayed by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, Edwards said, they expect future mitigation grant funds to become available over the next five years. This will create opportunities to seek grant funding, as appropriate, for mitigation projects outlined in the county’s plan.

“I appreciate the support and buy-in to this review process, from our partners and stakeholders,” Edwards said