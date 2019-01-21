FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Wyoming Promise volunteers organize postcard signing

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Promise has garnered support for a sponsor and co-sponsors for a resolution to get dark money out of politics.

Join volunteers for a postcard writing event Tuesday in the Inner Circle at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Drop in between noon and 7 p.m. to write a postcard to legislators asking them to support a resolution, obtain contact information, get signed up to receive immediate updates on the legislation and enjoy a snack.

All supplies will be provided. All are welcome. For additional information, call 307-763-6015 or email cathi@fiberpipe.net.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

