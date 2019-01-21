FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Alumnight at the Dome features drawing for Denver Nuggets tickets

Home|News|Local News|Alumnight at the Dome features drawing for Denver Nuggets tickets

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Alumnight at the Dome on Wednesday during the men’s and women’s basketball games against Gillette College. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s game starts at 7:30 p.m.

During both games, graduates of Sheridan College can enter for the chance to win two tickets to the Denver Nuggets game March 2, including round-trip airfare from Sheridan. The winner will be drawn during halftime of the men’s game and must be present to win.

“Alumnight is a new event designed to celebrate all of our Sheridan College graduates,” said Bobbi Mitzel, Sheridan College Foundation alumni relations and communications coordinator. “Whether you received your diploma last year or 30 years ago, we want to see you in the stands.”

Basketball games are $5 for regular admission, $2 for students and seniors and free for children ages 5 and younger.

The Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.

By |Jan. 21, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN