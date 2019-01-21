Alumnight at the Dome features drawing for Denver Nuggets tickets

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Alumnight at the Dome on Wednesday during the men’s and women’s basketball games against Gillette College. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s game starts at 7:30 p.m.

During both games, graduates of Sheridan College can enter for the chance to win two tickets to the Denver Nuggets game March 2, including round-trip airfare from Sheridan. The winner will be drawn during halftime of the men’s game and must be present to win.

“Alumnight is a new event designed to celebrate all of our Sheridan College graduates,” said Bobbi Mitzel, Sheridan College Foundation alumni relations and communications coordinator. “Whether you received your diploma last year or 30 years ago, we want to see you in the stands.”

Basketball games are $5 for regular admission, $2 for students and seniors and free for children ages 5 and younger.

The Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.