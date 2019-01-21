Wind tax surfaces again in Legislature

CASPER — A bill to increase Wyoming’s wind tax blows through Cheyenne nearly every year, and every year it dies.

Some lawmakers don’t support the increase because they are afraid of depressing wind investments in Wyoming. For some the tax is unattractive on principle, or because they believe the current wind product tax — unique in the United States — is sufficient.

But supporters persist. They argue that Wyoming wind producers should be taxed and that right now the tax is insufficient. They point to the contribution made by other industries: coal, oil, gas. Wind has an impact, an irreparable change to the landscape of Wyoming too, and the state should be paid for it, they argue.

The proposal has failed four times, but it’s back again in 2019, as some lawmakers say they are ready to address revenue shortfalls and expand Wyoming’s tax base beyond what is levied on minerals.

Sen. Cale Case, a longtime supporter of upping the wind tax, said this very well could be the year for wind revenue, too.

The giant steel structures lined up across the horizon take something away from Wyoming, in Case’s view. The more people realize how much bigger today’s towers are and just how many are set to rise on the landscape, the more likely they will be to make the industry pay a fairer share, he said.

“My confidence is growing,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen this year, they better not be doing a happy dance. It will be back next year.”

This year’s wind tax proposal is much like its predecessors. House Bill 96 would increase Wyoming’s wind tax from $1 per megawatt hour to $5 per megawatt hour. In addition to Case, the bill has three sponsors from the House: Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, and Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette.

The wind tax bounces back every year largely due to its tenacious champions. Case is one. The other, Rep. Mike Madden of Buffalo is now retired. It was his role to introduce the bill as a representative — all revenue bills must come through that house.

Madden, speaking from semi-retirement in Buffalo, said he’s not confident the wind tax will make it this year. But he is sure that there is more public support to increase the wind tax than it seems.

Wyomingites prefer taxes paid by someone else, he said — a nod to Wyoming’s fossil fuel taxes that are borne by buyers of those minerals outside of Wyoming.

Any tax that would be raised is virtually all going to be paid by out-of-state people. And they are out-of-state people that want to and will pay more for wind.

Political support is perhaps different, he said, but eventually opposition will fold.

“It seems like a good idea takes several times to soak in,” Madden said. “Sooner or later people turn around and say ‘OK, maybe we should.’”

During the 2018 session, leadership in the Senate under Sen. Eli Bebout was strongly anti-tax, Madden recalled. That antipathy may not be present this year under a new leader.

Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, has already noted his support for increasing the wind tax in an interview last week.

By Heather Richards and Josh Wolfson

Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange