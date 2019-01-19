Rowland family reels after events surrounding daughter’s death

SHERIDAN — Randy Rowland tries not to remember the date his daughter died in a car crash two years ago. The events surrounding the accident itself, in addition to judicial proceedings and trauma for the family that ensued after the accident, left Rowland and his wife grieving and unaware of court dates across the border in Big Horn County, Montana.

The lack of communication and closure has left its mark on Rowland and his family. Twenty-three-year-old Anna Rowland died July 26, 2016, in a rollover accident just past mile marker 8 on the Decker Highway in Montana at around 8:32 p.m. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to assist Montana Highway Patrol on scene.

Tyler Dahlin was identified as the driver and the deceased passenger as Anna Rowland.

Another person at the scene, but not a passenger of the vehicle, told officers that he had consumed a couple beers with Dahlin and Rowland at the Tongue River Reservoir prior to the crash. The reporting party conducted CPR on Rowland to no avail.

The responding SCSO deputy was dispatched to the scene at 8:32 p.m. When the deputy arrived, he asked Dahlin what caused the crash. Dahlin said he and Rowland had been kissing while he was driving and he drove off the right side of the highway. Dahlin overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to roll off the left side of the highway traveling south. Rowland was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Rowland’s body was taken to the Big Horn County Coroner’s Office in Hardin, Montana, and Dahlin was transported by Rocky Mountain Ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The Sheridan deputy escorted the Montana State Trooper, who arrived on scene at around 10:26 p.m., to Sheridan Memorial Hospital so the trooper could interview Dahlin.

Sheridan Police Department officers became involved in the case in Sheridan, and confirmed Dahlin as the driver of the vehicle. A blood draw was obtained that indicated Dahlin had a .04 blood alcohol content, which is half the legal driving limit, and cocaine was also present in his system. The Montana state trooper who interviewed Dahlin and wrote the report indicated impairment due to drugs and alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Because of this, Dahlin was initially charged with vehicular homicide for the accident. Later, the Big Horn deputy county attorney changed the charge to two misdemeanor offenses: careless driving causing death and negligent endangerment. The case was remanded to justice court — the court between municipal and district courts in the Montana state system — on June 11, 2018.

Punishments for the combined crimes could have totaled a maximum of 1.5 years imprisonment in the Big Horn County Jail and fines not to exceed $1,500. The court accepted a plea agreement for Dahlin that provided him a deferred two-year sentence with conditions to pay a $500 fine and complete 50 hours of community service per year. Dahlin was also ordered not to consume alcohol or illegal drugs and to obtain random urinalysis tests at his own expense for the first 18 months of the deferral period.

The second charge also provided him a two-year deferred sentence with conditions to pay a $500 fine and complete an additional 50 hours of community service per year. All time, fines and fees were to run consecutively.

Randy Rowland and Connie Morgan were Anna Rowland’s parents; they divorced before the accident. Morgan appeared before the court prior to Dahlin’s sentencing, but Randy Rowland was not notified by the Big Horn County Attorney’s Office about the initial plea hearing.

“We learned via social media and people that we knew that knew the driver that the initial plea hearing occurred and we were never notified,” Rowland said. “We were never notified.”

The same lack of communication occurred for Rowland and his wife for the next year and a half, and in February 2018, Rowland said he lost his temper and called the Big Horn County Attorney’s Office. At that point, Big Horn Deputy County Attorney Randen Schoppe told Rowland that they were considering reducing charges and offering a plea agreement.

“I was already irritated when I called him,” Rowland said. “I told him I wasn’t happy with (the sentence reduction and plea agreement), that wasn’t good enough.”

At that point, Rowland spoke with Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris and expressed his disappointment in Schoppe’s actions.

After reaching out to the top state authority, the Montana Attorney General’s Office, Rowland ended up receiving email correspondence from Montana Assistant Attorney General Ole Olson on July 17, 2018, addressed to Harris regarding the deputy attorney’s lack of communication with Rowland. Rowland received an email from Harris on Aug. 14, 2018, with an apology letter written and signed by Schoppe addressing his lack of communication with Rowland throughout the case. Harris also offered his apologies and condolences to Rowland in the body of the email.

One day prior to receiving the email, Rowland submitted a letter to the editor to The Sheridan Press, sharing his extreme discontent with the Big Horn County Attorney’s Office and their breach in Montana State statute requiring victims be notified of court proceedings.

A calm protest ensued by Rowland and his wife, Teri, in front of the Big Horn County Courthouse on Aug. 16, 2018.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal accident causing Anna Rowland’s death and the events following the incident bring to light key issues with every involved agency, including mutual aid, jurisdictional issues and rural response in law enforcement and emergency services.

In addition, Rowland’s experience highlights the challenges of interagency cooperation, primarily between attorneys, law enforcement agencies, victim advocates and victims.

Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series of three examining the issues Randy Rowland and his family faced in the court proceedings following his daughter’s death. The next article will publish Monday, Jan. 21.