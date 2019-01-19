OpenTheBooks provides update on transparency lawsuit

CHEYENNE — The CEO of a group in an ongoing lawsuit with the former state auditor Friday threatened to add the newly-elected state auditor to that suit if the group’s dispute is not settled in the next 30 days.

Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com — a nonprofit that compiles expenditures at every level of government nationwide — made a presentation to the state Transparency Working Group during the group’s first meeting in Cheyenne, where he updated the group on his organization’s efforts in Wyoming.

Gov. Mark Gordon and State Auditor Kristi Racines, both of whom took office at the start of the new year, created the working group in September, while they were still running for office, in an effort to create momentum for tackling transparency issues in the state government.

The Transparency Working Group met in Cheyenne for the first time Friday.

In July, OpenTheBooks and a Sheridan-based Equality State Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit against former State Auditor Cynthia Cloud for failing to completely fulfill a public records request for five-years worth of state spending data, which the groups said they paid $8,000.

Andrzejewski said he would recommend adding Racines to the lawsuit if the auditor’s office does not produce one-and-a-half-years of state spending data and produce the state vendor file, which includes payments made to and from the state from outside vendors, in the next 30 days.

Some of that data, Andrzejewski said, has previously been published on the auditor’s transparency site as part of a rolling file published every 90 days, but was replaced when the file was replaced after 90 days.

Cloud argued that vendor information had to be manually vetted before it could be published publicly because the computer system the state uses to retrieve vendor information cannot scrub the files itself. Because vendors can include private citizens — a Wyoming resident who performs jury duty will appear as a vendor, for instance — vendor records could include information that would violate HIPAA and other privacy provisions.

Manually vetting each vendor record would constitute an undue burden, Cloud claimed.

OpenTheBooks and the Equality State Taxpayers Association continue to contend that the vendor records can be made available and are looking to Racines’ office to produce the data her predecessor did not.

“When a public body puts up walls or hurdles to public information, typically they are hiding something,” Andrzejewski said.

Racines said she had to keep her response limited because of the ongoing lawsuit, but asked Andrzejewski whether the spending data the auditor’s office has provided OpenTheBooks thus far has been sufficient. Andrzejewski said while he would like to see more detail in future releases, the spending data has been acceptable.

He noted Thursday that OpenTheBooks loaded Wyoming’s spending data for 2016 and 2017.

Gordon was optimistic that the dispute regarding OpenTheBooks’ requests can be resolved.

“We are committed to this, we would like to drive this forward, I’d love to see OpenTheBooks in Wyoming and we’ll do our best to make sure that happens,” Gordon said. “I am encouraged that you already have access to the information you need and hopefully we can make sure you can get access to that much more easily.”

NOTE: The Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban is a member of the Transparency Working Group.