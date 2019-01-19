Sign postcards for legislators

Re: Dark money in politics

If you signed a Wyoming Promise petition last year, thank you! This is to alert you that your continued support is needed.

Countywide, Sheridan actually exceeded our signature goal, but statewide there were not enough counties that did.

Consequently, our initiative for free and fair elections will not be put to the voters on an election ballot as we had hoped to do.

Fortunately, Wyoming Promise has garnered support for a sponsor and several co-sponsors in the Wyoming Legislature for a resolution to get dark money out of politics. Dark money refers to anonymous, unlimited political contributions made by big-moneyed interests which exert undue influence on our political process.

Please join us for a postcard writing event on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Inner Circle. Drop in between the hours of 12 and 7 p.m. to write postcards to your legislators asking them to support a resolution. You can also obtain contact information, an update on proposed resolutions, sign up to receive immediate updates on the legislation, ask questions of WP volunteers and enjoy a snack. All supplies will be provided and everyone is welcome.

Suzanne Beaudelaire

Sheridan

Flesh eating bug, no joke

Re: Life-threatening situation

The kitchen window slid open and my mother’s voice stopped me in mid-limp. “Get in here, now!” Busted! She’d seen me favoring one foot and I knew what was coming next. Reluctantly I removed the shoe and sock from the offending foot, laid belly down across a kitchen chair while Mom bent my leg up, washed the bottom of my foot with soap and water, then, began kneading the puncture wound until it oozed enough blood to satisfy her that she had purged out any contaminates.

Now came the dreaded part. We kids were always sporting the “orange badge of injury” one place or another as my mother was a firm believer in using copious amounts of iodine on any cut, puncture or road rash, much to our dismay.

My father was the king of recyclers so it was a given that we had stacks of recovered boards sporting a veritable jungle of punji traps for anyone foolish enough to chance taking a short cut as I had done.

I had always had a casual attitude toward infections even though my mother took such things seriously, so imagine our shock when my wife, Mary, who seemed just fine on Nov. 18, had to be put on a life flight to Billings on Monday for emergency surgery to stem the advance of necrotizing fasciitis which was literally eating her right arm off.

Attack by flesh-eating bacteria is fatal 30 percent of the time. Mary was lucky that an experienced surgeon was able to cut away infected flesh and managed to keep her arm intact. After a few days and no further signs of infection, and she had time to get some strength back, a 12-by-6-inch patch of skin was harvested from her thigh to cover the affected area.

Now almost two months later, Mary makes periodic visits to wound care and to physical rehab and is slowly getting back to normal, but still has daily dressing changes and uses a four-wheel walker as a precaution against falling.

We were never able to determine where or how Mary became infected. We suspect possibly some moldy bird seed she discarded which may have landed on a scratch while filling bird feeders. We were told that this deadly and voraciously aggressive bacteria is just everywhere on just about everything, even blowing around on the wind.

Since Mary has two transplanted organs and is taking ant-rejection drugs, her immune system was severely compromised. This nightmare seemed like something out of a science fiction horror movie.

Now that Mary is on the mend, we turned our focus on keeping her diabetes under better control. Generalities and “ballpark” practices are OK but since her pancreas is still functioning on a limited basis we put an app on her smartphone called mySugar. This has changed our approach and diet considerably. The whole program consists of establishing baseline needs by first testing often during a fasting regimen. Once the amount of the long lasting insulin (Lantus) is calibrated for a 24-hour period, the short acting insulin (Humalog) is adjusted by some experimentation to determine how much is needed after each meal.

Careful carbohydrate counting over several days determined in Mary’s case that 1 unit of Humalog was needed for every 20 carbs consumed and the app shows a line graph that indicates how tightly her blood glucose levels are being maintained. In Mary’s case, it averages a BC of 120-140.

We sincerely hope this information is useful and helpful.

For the diabetics out there, if you haven’t taken advantage of the mySugar app, by all means do so, but enlist the aid and advice of your endocrinologist to establish your base-line needs since every individual is different.

Mike Kuzara

Sheridan