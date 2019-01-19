Local entities partner for Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo

S

heridan Travel and Tourism is partnering with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the city of Sheridan and local businesses to host the first Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo, Feb. 22-24.

The highlight of this event is a skijoring competition sanctioned by Skijoring America. Skijoring is a sport where a person on skis is pulled by a horse along a course marked with jumps and other obstacles. Skijoring attracts thousands of visitors to towns around the Rocky Mountain region each year. Our goal is to attract 500 overnight visitors to Sheridan in year one, in addition to 2,000 local spectators and more than 100 competitors.

This family-friendly event is an opportunity to showcase Sheridan’s winter attractions and provide an economic boost to our local economy. Since announcing this event we have benefited from incredible community support — businesses, individuals, groups, government and organizations in Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming have stepped up to volunteer their time, effort and sponsorship support to a series of activities we think can help shape Sheridan as a true winter travel destination.

These efforts are more important than ever, especially as Antelope Butte reopens, the good folks at Black Mountain Nordic Club continue to develop mountain trails, and snowmobiling (and other sports) evolves on the mountain.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events:

• Registration Ice Breaker — Black Tooth Brewing Company, Feb. 22, 5 p.m.

• Ian Munsick Concert — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

• Nitro Java & Donuts To-Go, Luminous Brewhouse, Feb. 23, 8 a.m.

• Winter Rodeo + Skijoring — Historic downtown, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.

• 89th WYO Rodeo ticket sales open — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.

• Smith Alley Snow Fest — Smith Alley Brewing, Feb. 23, noon

• Winter Rodeo Celebration — Black Tooth Brewing Company, Feb. 23, 5 p.m.

• Red Grade Ski and Sled Day — Red Grade Trails, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.

Online registration opens Feb. 9, and will be available on the Skijoring America website. Contestants can also register in person at Black Tooth Brewing Company on Feb. 22 and prior to the first races Feb. 23.

There will be multiple divisions — professional/open, sport, novice, youth and snowboard. Registration fees vary.

Division winners will receive a Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo buckle; first-place and second-place finishers will also receive a Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo Jacket.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishes.

Sheridan’s skijoring course will be located on Broadway Street, beginning at Luminous Brewhouse and ending at Black Tooth Brewing Company. The building of the course is a labor-intensive effort that requires hauling vast quantities of snow from strategically placed catchment areas in Sheridan. Broadway will close Feb. 21 for course construction and re-open Feb. 24 to regular traffic.

Shawn Parker is the executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism.